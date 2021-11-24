Vithas and CEU San Pablo sign agreement to train future doctors and nurses

MADRID, November 24 (European press) –

Vithas and CEU San Pablo have signed a cooperation agreement on theoretical and practical teaching so that undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral students in health sciences from the university institution complete their training at Vithas Hospitals in the Community of Madrid.

Students of medicine, nursing, physiotherapy, psychology, genetics, pharmacology, nutrition, biomedical engineering and biotechnology will receive training at Vithas Madrid Arturo Soria, Vithas Madrid Aravaca and Vithas Madrid La Milagrosa hospitals.

Among the objectives of the agreement are also the implementation of joint research and innovation projects in order to promote the advancement of medicine in health-related fields that are part of the teaching scope of the university institution.

In this sense, the Director General of Vitas, Pedro Rico, thanked “the trust that this prestigious university places on professionals and hospitals,” and noted that this agreement contributes to the strengthening of two strategic paths of work at Vitas, such as teaching and research, because “strengthening these areas means that professionals can collaborate in training future physicians, nurses, and other health science professionals from a commitment to the advancement of medicine and society.”

For her part, the President of CEU San Pablo, Rosa Maria Fiseido, stressed the importance of the agreement because it “is in line with the strategy of continuing to provide our students with the best training in the health sciences, both theoretical and practical, from the best professionals.”