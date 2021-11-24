Vithas and CEU San Pablo sign agreement to train future doctors and nurses

43 mins ago Mia Thompson

MADRID, November 24 (European press) –

Vithas and CEU San Pablo have signed a cooperation agreement on theoretical and practical teaching so that undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral students in health sciences from the university institution complete their training at Vithas Hospitals in the Community of Madrid.

Students of medicine, nursing, physiotherapy, psychology, genetics, pharmacology, nutrition, biomedical engineering and biotechnology will receive training at Vithas Madrid Arturo Soria, Vithas Madrid Aravaca and Vithas Madrid La Milagrosa hospitals.

Among the objectives of the agreement are also the implementation of joint research and innovation projects in order to promote the advancement of medicine in health-related fields that are part of the teaching scope of the university institution.

In this sense, the Director General of Vitas, Pedro Rico, thanked “the trust that this prestigious university places on professionals and hospitals,” and noted that this agreement contributes to the strengthening of two strategic paths of work at Vitas, such as teaching and research, because “strengthening these areas means that professionals can collaborate in training future physicians, nurses, and other health science professionals from a commitment to the advancement of medicine and society.”

For her part, the President of CEU San Pablo, Rosa Maria Fiseido, stressed the importance of the agreement because it “is in line with the strategy of continuing to provide our students with the best training in the health sciences, both theoretical and practical, from the best professionals.”

More Stories

Science. – A rare panoramic postcard captured by the Curiosity rover on Mars

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

They celebrate in LC traditional medicine fair to preserve ancestral knowledge

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Science. One in five galaxies are still hidden from telescopes

1 day ago Mia Thompson

What is the most beautiful breed of cat ever?

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Manuscript of Albert Einstein up for auction in Paris – Science – Life

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Five tech jobs with the largest female presence, according to Senati | Science and Technology | Economie

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Vithas and CEU San Pablo sign agreement to train future doctors and nurses

43 mins ago Mia Thompson

Al Tadamun “Made in Kuwait” – our city

45 mins ago Sharon Hanson

All Pokémon locations they gave us in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – Nintenderos

47 mins ago Leo Adkins

América Móvil achieves sale of Tracfone in the United States

50 mins ago Leland Griffith

Season 4 will be shown for free on Pluto TV after leaving Netflix… and premiering already!

57 mins ago Cynthia Porter