Vucetich even sees Chivas and America





Regardless of whether America is the overall championship leader, Victor Manuel Vucic sees the National Classics next week even.

After they became painful win over Pachuca On the Akron Stadium grounds, the Chivas captain considers his team to be on par with the Eagles in the most important game of the regular season.

“The difference (between Chivas and America) was that America was consistent, and the engagement we got in the United States gave us a very real panorama, and we see the same possibilities, We know what the match is, it is another motivation, we will strive to be in the best condition for the match,” Vucetich shared.

Regarding the question Alexis Vega and Angel ZaldivarAnd Who missed due to injury, Vucetich admitted that it remains uncertain that these two components could have activity against the Eagles next weekend.

