WandaVision | Bridgerton: Disney + had a bigger audience than Netflix January 2021 | spoiler

The year 2021 started with everything for streaming services like Disney + and Netflix, with two of their productions proving to be the most watched in the world in recent times. Bridgerton has the right to be the most watched series in the history of its platform, but its success is overshadowed by its persistence Marvel Cinematic Universe: “WandaVision.”

According to data provided by TV analytics provider, TVision, The fantasy movie starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany was the most popular first month of the year in the United States.. This study was carried out by assigning an “indexed audience number” to each program, which is determined by at least two minutes during a content viewing session of at least five minutes.

On just his study and final figures, WandaVision received an indexed audience of 8,127 versus 6,808 for Bridgerton.. This means it has been viewed 81.3 more and specialists suggest that Disney’s strategy was better, because by releasing one episode per week, it gets it talking longer.

Apart from the two mentioned products, they appear in the ranking “Soul” (6.537), “Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer” (4.954), “History of Swear Words” (3.012), “Cobra Kai 3” (2.997), “Frozen 2″ (2.899), ” Wonder Woman 1984 ‘(2,883),’ Lupine ‘(2.639) y’ Cocomelon ‘(2,172).

TVision measures the viewing of major US streams such as Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney +, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peackock, CBS All Access and Discovery +, and tracks the viewing of nearly 25,000 titles among 5,000 homes nationwide. Meanwhile, The successful Marvel series will end on Friday, March 5th.