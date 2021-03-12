Well, professional health and wellness

WellWo, a company in the health sector focused on corporate well-being, was born to improve the integrated health of employees day by day, through a digital platform, which implements preventive measures and promotes healthy living.

Project Okay Born with a goal Improving the health of companies and their employees So that they can achieve prof Wellness 360. Okay Responsible for implementing and adapting the company’s health platform that takes action on the three pillars of global health: Physical, emotional and nutritional health. Added to these three needs is the fourth pillar, which is Environmental healthAs an enterprise solution to support the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) department.

It is an initiative that impacts employees through a series of tools in order to incorporate these habits into their lives, in this way, gaining them in health and well-being. The result is healthier, happier and more committed employees. For a company, it represents an improvement in the work environment, reduced absenteeism, better productivity results, and an improvement in corporate image.

It is presented as a transverse solution for the company and its collaborators. The health platform is an online, responsive service available in several languages; Prerequisites so that there are no restrictions on the use of employees, regardless of where they are, the device they use, or the language they speak.

The service performs a Practice engaging employees and their familiesThey can use it both in and outside the business context, and the healthy platform adapts to the look and feel of the company. Therefore, the user sees the audiovisual content as an internal development of the company itself, which attends and cares for its team, and strengthens links.

Arrived energetic Orlando Breeze, CEO of the company, “We provide ourselves to companies to implement a health and well-being platform so that they all promote health among their workers through physical activity and take care of their nutritional and emotional health..

Request a Free demo Service and become Healthy company.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us Twitter

Already subscribe to our site Diary newsletter.

RRHHD digital