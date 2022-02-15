‘We’re Dead’ Already Most Watched On Netflix: Will It Overtake The Squid Game? | Squid game | Skip the introduction

as standard know more

After only two weeks of broadcasting, the South Korean series “We are deadIt has proven itself globally as the most watched series Netflixfar above my favourite.Perfumed coffee for womenAnd another non-English-speaking series.

According to data revealed by Big N platform, from From January 31 to February 6the fantasy about a zombie apocalypse is the absolute owner of the top 10 non-English language shows with 236,230,000 hours watched, leaving the Colombian remake starring William Levy in second place, with 65,860,000 hours watched.

See also: ‘We’re Dead’: Favorite Couples on Netflix’s #1 Series

deserves a special mentiondark desire“Yes”I’m GeorginaThe first championship Mighty Peroni and Alejandro SpitzerIt has a week on Netflix and 49,590,000 hours have already been shown. The second, for its part, is the only reality show on the list in the ranking with 28,740,000 watched hours.

See also: “The Squid Game”: everything we know about the second season

by countries

informations Netflix It also reveals the favorite location of a series. And so we have, for example, that “We are dead“He is number 1 in 94 countries how:

in America

Argentina, Peru, Bahamas, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, United States, Mexico, among other countries.

in Europe

Germany, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Slovenia, Spain, France, Italy, (in Africa) Egypt, Kenya, Morocco

in Asia

Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Qatar, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Philippines, among other countries.

We’re Dead vs. The Squid Game

Especially “We are deadShe is only two weeks old Netflix It has already garnered nearly a quarter of a million views. big favorites”squid gameIn 28 days of live broadcast, 1,600 million viewing hours, Which made it the most famous series in the history of the platform.

it will be “We are dead“I managed to reach”squid game“As a favorite series. Anyway, we can say that it is closer to reaching numbers”Stealing money”, which has been watched 619,010,000 hours and the company ranks second.

Here is the full list of Netflix Top 10.

TV Shows (Doesn’t Speak English) weeks in the top 10 Watching hours We’re Dead: Season 1 two 236.230.000 Scented Coffee for Women: Season One 6 65.860000 Dark Desire: Season Two One 49,590,000 Anna Georgina: Season 1 two 28.740,000 Dark Desire: Season 1 One 24990000 That Year of Our Country: Season One 7 16.030.000 Fair: The Darkest Light: Season 1 One 15.960.000 Flow Queen: Season Two 12 15,050,000 Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Season 1 One 14,360,000 I’m Ugly Betty: Season 1 Eleven 11,210,000

Starring Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo and Wi Ha Joon, “The Squid Game” tells the drama of a group of people who, in a desperate attempt to escape poverty, take part in a mystery game that promises valuable cash prizes to the winner (Image: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows (Foreign Language)in hours viewed in the first 28 days on Netflix. Watching hours Squid Game: Season 1 1,650,450,000 The Paper House: Part Four 619,010,000 The Paper House: Part Three 426,400,000 The Paper House: Part Five 395,130,000 We’re Dead: Season 1 361.020.000 Scented Coffee for Women: Season One 326.910.000 Lupine: Part 1 316.830.000 Elite: Season Three 27530000 Who Killed Sarah?: Season 1 266.430.000 Elite: Season 4 257.0900.000

Follow Intro Skip on Instagram

You may be interested

“Elite”: Why was Rosalía’s cameo in the Netflix series canceled?

Elite: Meet the new actors of the sixth season of the Spanish series

Elite 5 premieres on Netflix: Everything you need to know about the new season