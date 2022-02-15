‘We’re Dead’ Already Most Watched On Netflix: Will It Overtake The Squid Game? | Squid game | Skip the introduction
as standard
know more
After only two weeks of broadcasting, the South Korean series “We are deadIt has proven itself globally as the most watched series Netflixfar above my favourite.Perfumed coffee for womenAnd another non-English-speaking series.
According to data revealed by Big N platform, from From January 31 to February 6the fantasy about a zombie apocalypse is the absolute owner of the top 10 non-English language shows with 236,230,000 hours watched, leaving the Colombian remake starring William Levy in second place, with 65,860,000 hours watched.
See also: ‘We’re Dead’: Favorite Couples on Netflix’s #1 Series
deserves a special mentiondark desire“Yes”I’m GeorginaThe first championship Mighty Peroni and Alejandro SpitzerIt has a week on Netflix and 49,590,000 hours have already been shown. The second, for its part, is the only reality show on the list in the ranking with 28,740,000 watched hours.
See also: “The Squid Game”: everything we know about the second season
by countries
informations Netflix It also reveals the favorite location of a series. And so we have, for example, that “We are dead“He is number 1 in 94 countries how:
in America
Argentina, Peru, Bahamas, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, United States, Mexico, among other countries.
in Europe
Germany, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Slovenia, Spain, France, Italy, (in Africa) Egypt, Kenya, Morocco
in Asia
Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Qatar, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Philippines, among other countries.
We’re Dead vs. The Squid Game
Especially “We are deadShe is only two weeks old Netflix It has already garnered nearly a quarter of a million views. big favorites”squid gameIn 28 days of live broadcast, 1,600 million viewing hours, Which made it the most famous series in the history of the platform.
it will be “We are dead“I managed to reach”squid game“As a favorite series. Anyway, we can say that it is closer to reaching numbers”Stealing money”, which has been watched 619,010,000 hours and the company ranks second.
Here is the full list of Netflix Top 10.
|TV Shows (Doesn’t Speak English)
|weeks in the top 10
|Watching hours
|We’re Dead: Season 1
|two
|236.230.000
|Scented Coffee for Women: Season One
|6
|65.860000
|Dark Desire: Season Two
|One
|49,590,000
|Anna Georgina: Season 1
|two
|28.740,000
|Dark Desire: Season 1
|One
|24990000
|That Year of Our Country: Season One
|7
|16.030.000
|Fair: The Darkest Light: Season 1
|One
|15.960.000
|Flow Queen: Season Two
|12
|15,050,000
|Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Season 1
|One
|14,360,000
|I’m Ugly Betty: Season 1
|Eleven
|11,210,000
|Top 10 TV Shows (Foreign Language)in hours viewed in the first 28 days on Netflix.
|Watching hours
|Squid Game: Season 1
|1,650,450,000
|The Paper House: Part Four
|619,010,000
|The Paper House: Part Three
|426,400,000
|The Paper House: Part Five
|395,130,000
|We’re Dead: Season 1
|361.020.000
|Scented Coffee for Women: Season One
|326.910.000
|Lupine: Part 1
|316.830.000
|Elite: Season Three
|27530000
|Who Killed Sarah?: Season 1
|266.430.000
|Elite: Season 4
|257.0900.000
Follow Intro Skip on Instagram
You may be interested
“Elite”: Why was Rosalía’s cameo in the Netflix series canceled?
Elite: Meet the new actors of the sixth season of the Spanish series
Elite 5 premieres on Netflix: Everything you need to know about the new season
“Professional problem solver. Subtly charming bacon buff. Gamer. Avid alcohol nerd. Music trailblazer.”