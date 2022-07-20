What are the causes of the historical heat wave suffocating Europe?

5 hours ago Cedric Manwaring
  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

image source, metdesk

An unprecedented heat wave affecting large parts of Western Europe.

Stifling temperatures have set records in recent days in several countries, and just on Tuesday, the UK broke historic records three times in the same day and reached 40And the3 degrees Celsiusa number that is not recorded there.

France issued severe heat warnings, the Netherlands also recorded record temperatures for July, and a heat-driven fire destroyed several cars in Belgium.

The Forest fires in France, Portugal, Spain and Greece They have forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes, and although official figures are still unknown, the number of deaths is estimated to be high.

