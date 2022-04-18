What are the developments brought by the last conference of cosmetic and dermatology sciences?

Nearly 5,000 physicians participated in real and in person (Credit: BAAS Institute Press)

honor has evolvedthe name of the 2022 version of this call, For the first time it lasted three days and was, at the same time, virtually face-to-face. The BAAS Conference was held from April 7-9, 2022 at the Gold Center in Buenos Aires, under the supervision of its founder, a dermatologist and cosmetologist. main injectorDr. Sergio Escobar (MN 72393).

This year was the biggest phone call since the first BAAS conference took place eight years ago. More than 3,000 doctors participated in person and about 4,700 of them participated, of which 85% came from different parts of Argentina and the rest from Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay. Similarly, the best experts in the field of international aesthetic medicine who participated in person came from Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Spain, Mexico, Paraguay and different parts of the country, as well as virtual participation from France, Mexico and Paraguay.

Dr. Sergio Escobar, Director and Founder of the BAAS Conference (Credit: BAAS Institute Press)

BAAS 2022 was a great novelty The introduction of ultrasound into aesthetic practice to make injection safer, which is universally known as Safe injection. This concept is reinforced by ultrasound courses in facial aesthetics such as the Eco Injections Clinic of the BAAS Institute, explained Dr. Sergio Escobar, Director of the BAAS Institute and one of the professionals with the largest number of aesthetic applications of botulinum toxin in the world also an expert in facial anatomy and facial injections. and body.

The main objective of Safe injection It is to avoid injury to the facial structures when injecting fillers With different connotations: cheekbones, lips, etc. In this sense, as in other fields of medicine, Ultrasound control makes procedures more complex, accurate and above all safer for patients.

The eighth edition of the BAAS Conference was the largest (Credit: BAAS Institute Press)

Another topic that received great attention in this edition of the conference was Treatment with biostimulants, which began to be used to replace the use of fillers. “By using bio-stimulators, we achieve more youthful faces, not thicker ones. Lan It allows to replenish the amount of elastic collagen in the skin, and the patient restores her skin type when she was younger. Today this is hot topic Within our clinic,” Dr. Escobar admitted.

Although Argentina has the distinction of demanding primarily facial treatments, body issues are also central to aesthetic medicine. Today, for example, Maintaining an active and healthy life after menopause makes many women consult slack “Tissues of the face and inner face of the arms or legs, buttocks or abdomen, among others,” said the famous teacher to a large number of experts in Latin America.

By the same token, the face is not the only primary issue in cosmetic dermatology, one of the great novelties discussed and vigorously presented in this BAAS, was Comprehensive hair treatment. There has been talk of germs, probiotics, and dietary changes to improve the effectiveness of hair treatments. Of course there has been talk of plasma and transplants, among other options, but A great novelty has been the emergence of systemic or general therapies that improve the quality of life and microbes Escobar – that is, the intestinal bacterial flora – is explained to improve scalp performance.

The development of technology is central to aesthetic medicine and dermatology (Credit: BAAS Institute Press)

The consequences of the epidemic on the health of people cannot be excluded from the invitation of the leading experts in aesthetic medicine. “It was very important to treat her Occurrence of inflammation in patients with facial fillers who have received COVID-19 vaccines or who have contracted the disease. There was an in-depth discussion of the interaction, on how to deal with and reverse these situations, which fortunately is fleeting,” said the BAAS conference founder.

