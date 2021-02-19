What are the next steps for persevering now on Mars?

picture : NASA / Jet Propulsion Laboratory- California Institute of Technology

“ Landing Confirmation: ‘This is how NASA announced Owned by his persevering rover Real estate Successfully over the red planet. The most important part of the mission is finished, but now the rover has a lot of work to do. What are the next steps you will take perseverance? What do you hope to discover?

Now that the rover is finished safely Jezero pit, the first step is to adjust all the sensors and Systems. Over the next few days, NASA engineers will work to keep communication systems and devices on board the vehicle operating in a stable manner, as well as leveraging perseverance to recharge the batteries and tools. Build energy again for your next tasks.

Over the next few days, the rover will deploy its communications antenna Mastcam-Z camera system , Which would allow perseverance to obtain truly detailed 3D images of his surroundings. This will allow engineers to better understand rover direction and plan its next moves.

NASA JPL engineers installed the Mastcam-Z camera system to persist. picture : NASA / Jet Propulsion Laboratory- California Institute of Technology

While They headed to Mars, his bodyguards The missionaries continued to work on the navigation programs of the rover, before taking any steps Earth (or Sky) mars, touch update remote .

Once all systems are ready and updated, it is your turn clevernessThe little helicopter that flew by the rover. perseverance You will have to put the drone on the ground and walk away before the engineers can Take your first trips to explore the surroundings, something to happen this spring .

picture : NASA / Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Right after that, he’ll start persevering with sampling your soil, and get started analyzing The large lake and delta that previously ran through the Jezero Crater.

If all goes well, ah For Rover se it will happen Over the next two years in search of old signs Microbial life And analysis of the planet’s geology and climate Study of Martian rocks and sediments. But Do you know what is the best thing? That this has just started