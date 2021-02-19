News for Galaxy S21 will arrive on other Samsung smartphones with the update to OneUI 3.1: Compatible models in Mexico

Aside from hardware improvements, Galaxy S21 family It integrates important new features at the program level whose main goal is to improve the user experience. This news is mainly focused on the photography section. It will arrive on other Samsung smartphonesAs revealed by the company itself.





This Thursday the company ad That OneUI 3.1 customization layer will reach other smartphone families, both in Main As the average term. However, now Samsung Mexico has it Has been confirmed The update will also arrive in the country, in addition to List of Samsung smartphones in Mexico that are compatible with OneUI 3.1:

Serie Galaxy S20 (S20, S20 +, S20 Ultra y S20 FE)

Serie Galaxy Note20 (Note 20 y Note 20 Ultra)

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy S10 series (S10e, S10, and S10 +)

Galaxy Note 10 (Note 10 y Note 10+)

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A90

Galaxy A80

Galaxy A70

Galaxy A50

There are 20 Samsung smartphones that will be updated to OneUI 3.1 in Mexico. The last two generations of families Main Samsung, Galaxy S, Galaxy Note, and Fold, as well as the vast majority of the mid-range Galaxy A family, will receive the news of Galaxy S21.

OneUI 3.1, Features and News

OneUI 3.1 key features and news in release Galaxy S21 family They have a special focus on the photography department. For example, the enhanced version of Take one It allows users to take different types of snapshots (with main camera, wide angle, video, etc.) with one touch.

OneUI 3.1 lets you remove objects from photos

The other novelties in photography that integrate OneUI 3.1 are Way Director’s perspective To record video simultaneously with front and back cameras, And the ability to remove objects to get a “perfect” image by erasing those unwanted objects.

Finally, OneUI 3.1 has easier-to-use and intuitive focus and exposure controls and also provides an option, in Professional Recording Mode, to record audio from two different sources, for example using the smartphone’s microphone and an external microphone.

Finally, OneUI 3.1 also contains other novelties outside of photography. Eye protection shield It automatically adjusts the level of blue light on smartphones to avoid eye strain, and Private participation It allows you to remove the metadata of the photos that we take To maintain the privacy of your site. With the update to OneUI 3.1 compatible smartphones, you can also get immersive 360 ​​audio for Galaxy Buds Pro.

The OneUI 3.1 update will start arriving in compatible smartphones in Mexico soon, as confirmed by Samsung Mexico.