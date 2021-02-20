NASA displays its first color photos

The automated car perseveranceThat landed on Thursday in the crater the lake From MarsThe “first color photograph” of the surface of the Red Planet released by the US Space Agency was taken on Friday NASA.

The high-resolution photo was captured moments before the dangerous landing of perseveranceRobot will spend at least two years in the hole the lakeHe examined the planet’s geology, collected samples, and looked for signs of ancient life.

The picture shows Surface – outward appearance The red planet has very soft yellow tones where the shadow of part of the Rover and the horizon can be seen.

Perseverance wrote on his Twitter account: “This snapshot from a camera on my jetpack captures me in the air, just before my wheels land.”

“The moment my team dreamed of for years has become a reality,” he adds.

It is the same black and white image released on Thursday, but now in its version color.

The NASA He also showed at a press conference another picture, in shades of yellow, of Mars’ soil, where the terrain is appreciated, especially some “many holes” that are “not common,” according to the scientists.

The NASA experts And they indicated that these small rocks could be volcanic.

They added that what has been seen so far in the photos is completely flat, which was a great relief to the dangerous maneuver Persevere on the descentWhich was forced on Thursday to reduce the speed of 20 thousand kilometers per hour to zero in just seven minutes.

The first photos were also taken with the clear protective cases that still contain the Spacecraft cameras, A total of 25 aircraft, including two mounted on a creative small helicopter, and one weighing less than two kilograms.

The scientists pointed out that the images come from the so-called “Hazcoms”, which seek to avoid dangers during the movement of the car.

Adam StelznerThe chief engineer at Perseverance explained today that once the helicopter, which is expected to be the first to make a trip to another planet, will be able to take photos and videos of the spacecraft, and vice versa.

The perseveranceStill where it landed on Thursday, with its stern facing what is supposed to be a river delta, it will have the task of gradually testing its tools in the coming days.

For now, scientists are analyzing the first images of the delta they hope will be rich in Sediments And maybe in Volcanic rocks.

the pit the lake Was chosen before NASA Because it is believed that it was a lake in which a river flowed and thus could be rich in fossil microorganisms.

The NASA He further indicated that two perseverance microphones had yet to be registered Voices From Mars, but they will soon.

DMZ