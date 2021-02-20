The Blizzard Arcade set, coming to console and PC … was revealed today

BlizzConline 2021 started, and it’s not news Diablo IV U Observation 2, but with Blizzard Arcade Collection. As the name suggests, This is a collection of three classic titles from this company. These games are: The Lost Vikings, Rock and Roll Racing s Blackthorne.

The Blizzard Arcade Collection It will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC … today. Likewise, PC players can acquire this set as part of The Celebration Collection, which is a commemorative package of in-game items for the Blizzard games that were released earlier this month to celebrate the company’s 30th anniversary.

This version will be available in different languages, and It will include a series of improvements that already distinguish the classic title groupsAs an option to record your game at any time. The Lost Vikings It is a platform game that was originally released on SNES in 1993. On the other hand, Blackthorne s Rock and roll racing It came to SNES in 1994.

Via: BlizzConline 2021