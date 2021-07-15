What immunity does it provide with a single dose?

The AstraZeneca Vaccine It is one of the doses applied to the population between the ages of 30 and 39 years in the various municipalities of Mexico City (CDMX). Similarly, in social networks, different people mentioned that they presented Symptoms and side effects After receiving the first vaccination.

It is important to note that this vaccine requires two doses, so citizens are waiting to be vaccinated again. before the multiplier Varieties and mutations COVID-19 introduced in recent months, raises the question of how effective AstraZeneca is against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

So, here we tell you what percentage of immunity provides the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19; Take notes and take care of your health and the health of your family.

How much immunity does the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine provide?

According to a phase 3 analysis of clinical trials in Brazil, the United Kingdom and South Africa, which was published in the journal scalpelThe vaccine is safe and effective in preventing coronavirus more than 22 days after the first dose.

The results also showed an efficacy of 76% after applying AstraZeneca in symptomatic cases within the first 90 days.

On the other hand, the World Health Organization (WHO) indicates that the AstraZeneca vaccine is 63.09% effective against coronavirus in symptomatic cases.

Remember that if you present with some kind of symptom, it is important that you go to a specialist doctor to review your condition in detail and he can provide you with the appropriate treatment.