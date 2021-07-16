Russian documents indicate that Putin intervened to make Trump president of the United States

London.- Russian President, Russian President Vladimir Putinauthorized a secret operation to aid the republic Donald Trump Winning the 2016 US elections, as revealed by the British newspaper, “The Guardian”, on Thursday, leaked papers from Al Sharq newspaper Kremlin.

Documents, supposed to be signed by himself put it in, approved at a closed meeting of the National Security Council RussiaThe newspaper adds, on January 22, 2016, in the presence of the Russian president, heads of espionage and senior representatives of the executive branch.

In this special session, they agreed that the three Russian spy agencies would work to ensure the success of trump In the election a fitting victory Russia Because, in his opinion, it would cause “social unrest” in I weakening the president’s negotiating position.

According to the Guardian, which claims to have verified the authenticity of the papers with several independent experts, this is a “very dangerous and unusual” leak from within Kremlin.

Asked by a British newspaper spokesman Russian President Vladimir PutinDmitry Peskov denied the facts and emphasized that the idea of ​​holding a meeting between Russian leaders to hatch a secret plan to support trump It is a “great imagination”.

The report, classified as classified, describes the then Republican nominee as an “impulsive, mentally unstable, unbalanced individual with an inferiority complex.”

However, from the Russian point of view, the management put it in In the document he considers him “the most promising candidate” and concludes that “it is absolutely necessary to use all possible force to facilitate his election to the office of President”. United State“.

