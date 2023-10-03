What is the best day to put up a Christmas tree, according to Feng Shui?

the ChristmasEven if you don’t want to accept it, it’s just around the corner. In the blink of an eye, we’ll be looking forward to Christmas Eve receiving gifts from Santa Claus. For this to happen, we must have Christmas treeBut do you know when to assemble and remove them? Not any date is good, at least that’s what Feng shui.

The decoration of the Christmas tree It is a distinctive ritual in every home, as all family members gather around it to decorate it with balls and lights and crown it with a star at its tip. There is usually a lot of uncertainty about the exact date to do this. And the Feng shui It tells you what is the ideal time to assemble and disassemble it so you don’t run out of luck.

When should you assemble and disassemble a Christmas tree according to Feng Shui?

As for the collection day Christmas tree and decorate it, Feng shui He does not say anything specific and leaves the matter to the freedom of each family and culture. Some choose to do this traditionally every December 8th, while others, for example, do it on the first Sunday of Advent, 4 weeks before December 24th.

However, according to Feng shuiWhat we have to pay attention to is the date on which we dismantled the device Christmas tree. What will really determine your luck in 2024 is the day you clear it, after it has already passed Christmas And when it is in the first days of January.

Christmas tree. Image: iStock

To be more specific,… Feng shui Confirms that it is the right time to remove Christmas tree To balance the energies and attract abundance into the home, it is only the day after the last Christmas holiday, that is, after Three Kings Day, January 7.