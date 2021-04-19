What is the Mossad? Did you help Luis Miguel find his mother?

2 days ago Cynthia Porter





© Camila Jurado / Netflix.
Diego Bonita as Luis Miguel in the second season.

It had already been introduced to us at the end of the first season, but in the first two episodes of this installment, the presence of an investigation in which the Israeli intelligence and spying service Mossad was involved in the search for the mother of the Mexican singer was expanded. . Louis Miguel.

In real life, Marcella Bastery mysteriously disappeared and the search for and clarification of this episode is part of the legend of the singer. In the series written by the narrator Daniel Krause Through the numerous biographical books authorized by the singer himself, a deep and direct relationship between Luismi and the agents of this agency is revealed.





© Provided by WHO






© Provided by WHO


Mossad is one of the largest and most important espionage, intelligence, covert action and counter-terrorism agency operations in the world. Some of its operations include the search for Nazi war criminals in Argentina, the release of the passengers of a hijacked plane at Entebbe airport in Uganda, and some operations targeted Palestinian leaders.

The organization owes its name to its Hebrew abbreviation of its full name, which translates into Spanish as the Institute for Intelligence and Special Operations. It appears to be an independent body and enjoys a chapter of the laws of the State of Israel.

Until before 1999, few details of this organization were known. Many of them are still a mystery. But that year, author Gordon Thomas was able to get close enough, through interviews and testimonies from clients, informants and leaders of the organization; Documents and confidential sources reveal some data about this elite group that was founded in 1951.

Spoiler alert

Going back to Luis Miguel’s series, in season one, it is suggested that through Federico de la Madrid, son of Miguel de la Madrid, Luis Miguel contacted the Mossad to search for all traces of his missing mother.

In the first episodes of this new release, this point continues. Mossad confirms that the woman who used Marcela Bastery’s documents and cards in a bank is not Lucy Miguel’s mother and asserts that she is another woman the singer’s brother knows as a resident of the residential area, Madrid from Las Matas.





© Provided by WHO


This characteristic will later have significance in the series as a series of conversations indicate that Marcel’s body may be in this characteristic. In fiction, this poses an ethical dilemma for the character played by Diego Bonita, at which point he decides to stop all Mossad-related searches.

In real life, there are no public records of the singer’s relationship with the Israeli agency. The self-authorized biographer, Javier Leon Herrera, said it was just rumors. What is recorded is investigations conducted by INTERPOL and the FBI.

More Stories

Who killed Sarah? Becomes Most-Watched Non-English Language Series on Netflix in the US | TV and display

7 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Uganda: Ugandan authorities are investigating the deaths of six protected lions after alleged poisoning

15 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix talks about the future of “Jenny and Georgia”

23 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Facebook has canceled more than 300 fake accounts promoting politicians

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

▷ Luis Miguel The Series – Season 2: Follow Netflix Premiere Here | Ballast Alarm | Where to see Luis Miguel | Cast | TV series | Netfix Series | Mexico | United States | Information Technology | MX | CL | AR | United States of America | United States of America | trends

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Iran Castillo presents work via live broadcast. Destination: Uganda – El Sudcaliforniano

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Food is your best medicine

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Microsoft is a new Microsoft Store that is more open and flexible with developers, according to Windows Central

3 hours ago Leo Adkins

The Argentine Air Force has purchased ten transport aircraft from the United States

6 hours ago Leland Griffith

The American ambassador in Moscow travels to Washington for “consultations.” The world | DW

7 hours ago Mia Thompson

Who killed Sarah? Becomes Most-Watched Non-English Language Series on Netflix in the US | TV and display

7 hours ago Cynthia Porter