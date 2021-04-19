What is the Mossad? Did you help Luis Miguel find his mother?









It had already been introduced to us at the end of the first season, but in the first two episodes of this installment, the presence of an investigation in which the Israeli intelligence and spying service Mossad was involved in the search for the mother of the Mexican singer was expanded. . Louis Miguel.

In real life, Marcella Bastery mysteriously disappeared and the search for and clarification of this episode is part of the legend of the singer. In the series written by the narrator Daniel Krause Through the numerous biographical books authorized by the singer himself, a deep and direct relationship between Luismi and the agents of this agency is revealed.









Mossad is one of the largest and most important espionage, intelligence, covert action and counter-terrorism agency operations in the world. Some of its operations include the search for Nazi war criminals in Argentina, the release of the passengers of a hijacked plane at Entebbe airport in Uganda, and some operations targeted Palestinian leaders.

The organization owes its name to its Hebrew abbreviation of its full name, which translates into Spanish as the Institute for Intelligence and Special Operations. It appears to be an independent body and enjoys a chapter of the laws of the State of Israel.

Until before 1999, few details of this organization were known. Many of them are still a mystery. But that year, author Gordon Thomas was able to get close enough, through interviews and testimonies from clients, informants and leaders of the organization; Documents and confidential sources reveal some data about this elite group that was founded in 1951.

Spoiler alert

Going back to Luis Miguel’s series, in season one, it is suggested that through Federico de la Madrid, son of Miguel de la Madrid, Luis Miguel contacted the Mossad to search for all traces of his missing mother.

In the first episodes of this new release, this point continues. Mossad confirms that the woman who used Marcela Bastery’s documents and cards in a bank is not Lucy Miguel’s mother and asserts that she is another woman the singer’s brother knows as a resident of the residential area, Madrid from Las Matas.









This characteristic will later have significance in the series as a series of conversations indicate that Marcel’s body may be in this characteristic. In fiction, this poses an ethical dilemma for the character played by Diego Bonita, at which point he decides to stop all Mossad-related searches.

In real life, there are no public records of the singer’s relationship with the Israeli agency. The self-authorized biographer, Javier Leon Herrera, said it was just rumors. What is recorded is investigations conducted by INTERPOL and the FBI.