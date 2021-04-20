Facebook has canceled more than 300 fake accounts promoting politicians

In its March report, Facebook said that Facebook had removed 371 accounts and 120 profiles from this social network, in addition to 78 Instagram accounts that had been used to promote candidates and criticize their opponents. Coordination of False Behavior.

Facebook discovered a network of 39 accounts; 15 pages and 8 fake Instagram profiles created for responding, commenting and sharing information. Some of these pages featured memes, entertainment information, elections, sports, government economic policies, vaccination, and information about Grupo Salinas, the company that owns Televisión Azteca.

This network got stuck with and against the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. It was revealed that they invested around 14,000 pesos in Facebook and Instagram ads.

A Facebook investigation found that some of these fake pages were run by Flow Agency, a company incorporated in Mexico.

Facebook found rogue account networks in four states.

According to its report, at Quintana Roo, Facebook terminated 71 accounts, 18 pages, and 7 accounts on Instagram for violating the policy of coordinated non-authentic behavior, using false accounts to post, comment on and administer pages containing information from Senator Morena, Maple. Villegas Canché, criticizes co-religionist Mara Lisama.

The report notes that 4,100 pesos have already been invested in the advertising.

In Colima, Facebook removed 56 fake accounts that were used to like, post, and inflate content that was posted on the official page of Claudia Yanez, Fuerza por México’s party candidate for that state’s government.

The social network also finished 54 Facebook accounts and 73 pages in Baja California. This network of fake accounts has been detected and disabled by the social network’s automated systems.

The people behind this network have created pages that look like real profiles to comment on and amplify content about the state’s governor’s election and promotion of information and the official page of former Tijuana mayor, Arturo Gonzalez Cruz, who is striving to be a federal representative.

On Nayarit, 151 accounts and 14 Facebook pages were removed, as well as 63 Instagram profiles.

The network responded, commented, and published content related to local and federal elections, as well as information from local MP Eduardo Lugo, who is seeking mayor, and Miguel Angel Navarro Quintero, a state senator.