What is the new retirement age in 2024?

Cedric Manwaring September 8, 2023
the retirement age It is one of the issues that most concerns workers. Spain is currently in the process of increasing retirement age Normal, in conjunction with what a large part of the European Union countries are doing.

This is due to the pension reform approved by the government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero in 2011, which means that since 2013, the retirement age in Spain has been increasing year by year until it reaches 67 over 15 years. In 2027.

The gradual increase in the retirement age aims to: Ensuring the sustainability of the retirement system. Between the increase in life expectancy of the Spanish population and the decrease in the number of births, the system occurred More retirees And fewer and fewer taxpayers. For this reason, the normal retirement age is being raised.

Retirement age in 2024

Source: Social Security

at the moment, The normal age is 65 years with 37 years and nine months of contributionsAnd 66 years and four months If the mentioned years are not reached, you will be able to reach 100%.

But what will be the retirement age in 2024? As is currently the case, the age will vary according to the years of contributions:

  • 65 years old with 38 years of contributions or more.
  • 66 years and six months for those who have not reached the age of 38. Subscriptions. Of course, in order to get the full benefit, in addition to meeting the legal retirement age, you must be 36 years old and have at least 6 months of contributions.

On the other hand, early retirement It can be accessed voluntarily at the age of 63 years or 64 years and six months, Depending on the quote.

In continuation of what the reform establishes, it will increase year after year. He will be 67 years old in 2027. That year, everyone who wants to retire at 65 will have to prove 38 years and six months of contributions.

