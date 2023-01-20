What sign am I in the Chinese horoscope 2023? Predictions and which animal represents me this year according to your date of birth and when the water rabbit begins to rule | Tarot | astrology | Mexico | MX | | Mexico

Find out all the predictions here for 2023, beginning with the year of the “Water Rabbit” in the eastern calendar, at the end of the year of the “Water Tiger”. Unlike the common tarot, the Chineese Tower It is based on which animals represent people based on their date of birth. Prepare for the future in love, health, money, and work, among other things.

The Chinese horoscope is a divination system based on the Asian lunar calendar. Each year is associated with an animal, and people born in this time frame are believed to have certain characteristics and personalities similar to the corresponding animal.

When does the Chinese New Year 2023 start?

Chinese New Year 2023 starts on January 22nd. It is the day of the water rabbit sign in the Chinese calendar. The celebration of this coming time lasts several days and is one of the most important holidays in China and other countries, globally. It will end on February 9, 2024.

Chinese zodiac animals: which one represents you and its predictions?

(Years: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008 and 2020)

It represents intelligence, cunning and perseverance.

For those born in the year of the Rat, challenges are expected in the workplace, but their intelligence and cunning will help them overcome them. Increased luck, love and financial resources are also expected. It is advised not to neglect the family aspect.

(Years: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, and 2021)

It represents patience, determination and honesty.

Those born in the year of the Ox should be ready to face obstacles in their goals, but their determination and honesty will lead them to success. Increased emotional stability and interpersonal relationships are also expected.

(Years: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, and 2022)

It represents courage, strength and self-confidence.

For those born in the year of the Tiger, a year full of opportunities for personal and professional growth is expected. However, they must be careful not to rush their decisions. Increased luck, love and financial resources are also expected.

(Years: 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, and 2023)

It represents softness, delicacy and good luck.

Those born in the Year of the Rabbit must be ready to face the changes in their lives, but their agility and sensitivity will help them adapt. An increase in luck in work issues and upcoming projects is also expected.

(Years: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012 and 2024)

It represents strength, vitality and power.

For those born in the Year of the Dragon, a year full of success, travel, and appreciation is expected, but they should be careful not to be too arrogant. A significant improvement in love relationships is also expected. Do not neglect health, it should be one of the essential aspects.

(Years: 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, and 2025)

It represents wisdom, intelligence and cunning.

Those born in the year of the Snake should be ready to face challenges in the workplace, but their wisdom and intelligence will help them overcome them. Increased emotional stability and interpersonal relationships are also expected.

(Years: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, and 2026)

It represents speed, mobility and independence.

For those born under the sign of the Horse, they will be given clear opportunities to shine and thus show what they are made of, so it is time to show the capabilities and skills they possess, and they must also be ready for changes.

(Years: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015 and 2027)

It represents creativity, sensitivity and kindness.

For those born under this sign, they can expect many positive things in the social field; Whether in love or in the family. There are many positive things to come, although they should not forget that they will face some career and professional obstacles; Nothing they can’t get past.

(Years: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, and 2028)

It represents intelligence, cunning and agility.

For those born in the years of the Monkey, an excellent opportunity awaits them to achieve the goals they set for themselves especially those they never thought they could achieve. Of course, it will depend on them being well organized and planning their projects.

(Years: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017 and 2029)

It represents trust, honesty and loyalty.

This new cycle will be an excellent opportunity for those born under the sign of the Rooster to realize their business and professional projects, although unlike those born in the Monkey, they will have to do this in the company, because there are times when they have to achieve goals with partners.

(Years: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018 and 2030)

It represents loyalty, honesty and friendship.

For those born under the sign of the Dog, the new year will bring moments of serenity, especially in their social lives, as they will be able to balance the relationship they maintain with everyone around them. There will be no ups and downs that will stop you from enjoying your year.

(Years: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, and 2031)

It represents generosity, honesty and calmness.

Finally, for those born under the sign of the Pig, it is expected that they will enjoy interesting and enjoyable moments with their families and at home, in the company of their loved ones. Unfortunately, this will not be the case in the workplace, where they will have to work much harder to achieve their goals.