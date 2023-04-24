WhatsApp: Avoid any contact without blocking them | Mute chats | Play DEPOR

One of the most common problems is The WhatsApp He has to deal with contacts that are considered annoying. Although the application offers the option to block them, we are not always willing to do so, especially if what we want is to avoid problems with that person, and even worse if we have to see them at work, school or otherwise. Places. So, there is a trick that you can apply without too many complications.

Within the Meta application itself it is possible to implement some configurations so that you do not see the messages of those contacts that you no longer want to talk to, so it is not necessary to download any external software and that may compromise the security of your mobile device, because they can access your information through malware.

Thus, by using this option, you don’t have to directly block that contact from The WhatsAppThis way, you will save yourself the trouble of giving explanations or coming up with some excuses to avoid any inconvenience with this person.

For this reason, in sports We share two methods by which you can achieve this goal: mute contact and archive chat forever. With these settings, you will ensure that you do not receive notifications from this chat anymore and without having to block them from chatting The WhatsApp. Here we tell you everything you need to do.

How to avoid a WhatsApp contact without blocking it

If you find it extremely uncomfortable to start a conversation with a contact, don’t worry, we explain how to avoid it without having to block it indefinitely.

First, you will need to mute the contact.

To do this, go to the “Chats” section of WhatsApp.

Next, find the chat you want to mute.

Touch and hold the chat until a menu appears.

Among the options, tap on the crossed out speaker.

Next, select the “Forever” alternative.

Immediately uncheck the “Show notifications” box.

Once done, you will have to archive the chat.

Press and hold on the chat until a series of options appear.

Choose Archive Chat.

You can also choose to “keep chats archived” so they never appear in your regular conversations again.

This way, you will never communicate with that contact again no matter how many messages they send you, since they will not appear to you, unless you specifically enter the conversation and go to the Archived Chats section.