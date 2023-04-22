WhatsApp: So you can see which contacts are not using the app | Hoax 2023 | nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

The WhatsApp Undoubtedly, it is one of the most valuable applications today, because it has many functions that are necessary for users to communicate in a more effective way; However, not everyone has used this app yet.

In this sense, if you are interested in knowing which friends or contacts you have scheduled on your mobile device and who still do not use this application, we tell you that there is a fairly simple way to find out this information from the same application. The WhatsApp.

Remember, this trick only works if you have the phone number of your friends, co-workers, or students, among others, otherwise you won’t be able to apply it. in sports We share a guide with all the details to follow. I notice.

So you can see which contacts are using WhatsApp

If you are interested in knowing which friends or someone else from your contacts has WhatsApp. We share a simple trick that you can use from the app.

What you should do first is to open the WhatsApp application.

Then go to the main interface of the application.

After that, click on the “Settings” option.

The location of this section depends on whether you are using an Android or an iPhone.

Now, scroll down and tap on Invite Friends.

Immediately, you will see a list of your friends who are not using WhatsApp.

If you want to download the app as well, tap on its name.

A text message with the invitation will be sent to you immediately.

You can also click Share Link to send them by other means.