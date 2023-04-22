When and how do you see the Lyrid meteor shower?

(CNN Spanish) – Every year, on its journey around the Sun, the Earth coincides with a cloud of dust particles, coming from the comet C / 1861 G1 Thatcher, which, when they collide, enter the Earth’s atmosphere and disintegrate to give rise to rain. Meteors to wantAn amazing astronomical phenomenon that lights up the night sky in April.

The Lyrid meteor shower, named after the constellation Lyra, will peak around 9:06 p.m. (Miami time) on Sunday, April 23, According to EarthSky.

But when is the best time to watch this show and how to follow it?

according to American Meteorological Society, Lyrids are best seen in the Northern Hemisphere, where the radiance is highest in the sky at dawn. It is also possible to see rain from the Southern Hemisphere, but at a slower rate.

Do you want a better view? EarthSky suggests trying between the night of April 21 and the sunrise of April 22, or between the night of April 22 and the sunrise of April 23, to see the meteor shower clearly.

In a dark sky without a moon, you might see 10 to 15 meteors per hour. Lyrids often have unexpected highs, so be prepared for unexpected meteor showers, EarthSky explains.

Observers should also beware of fireballs or traces of glowing dust left by meteorites.

This shower will be valid until April 29th.

Get ready to look at the night sky

Observers should find an area away from the light pollution of cities and lie down so they can see most of the night sky. NASA recommends waiting 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the dark and to make it easier to spot meteors.

Lyrids were observed 2,700 years ago, according to NASA. This shower typically contains bright, fast meteors and a peak of up to 100 meteors seen per hour.

Plus, in 2023, the Moon will no longer interfere with the Liridian, EarthSky guarantees.

With information from Angie Orellana Hernandez and Ashley Strickland