WhatsApp: Steps to get “La casa de papel 5” stickers | SPORTS-PLAY

Season 5 of ‘La casa de papel’ has already arrived on Netflix and they also attended The WhatsApp Posters of the Spanish series with your favorite characters, among them: The Professor, Raquel Murillo, Tokyo, Denver, Noribi and many more, how can I get them? It’s something we’ll teach you below.

Attention fans! I am sure you are very happy after the arrival of the fifth and final season of La casa de papel (Money Heist´ in English), which has been divided into two parts, because as of Friday, September 3rd, the first five seasons are already available on Netflix.

The WhatsApp It has been working hard since the beginning of the year and has not stopped introducing new functions or changes in its interface design, and now it is known that the green app has launched a pack of stickers where they present the most important characters in successful Spanish series that were spread all over the world.

To download them, it will not be necessary to install additional applications that take up storage space on your mobile phone, since it is a package of 17 stickers that you can find. The WhatsApp as “Sticker Heist” and below is the description that says: Are you about to organize something special with your friends? These are the stickers you need!.

How to get paper house stickers

First, make sure The WhatsApp You have no pending updates from Google Play for Android or the App Store for iOS.

You have no pending updates from Google Play for Android or the App Store for iOS. Now, open the app and enter into any chat, it can be group or individual.

Then tap on the happy face icon at the bottom left.

Next, touch the stickers icon and on the right side you will see a cross circled (+), tap on it.

Here you will see several packs of stickers, enter the pack that says “Sticker Heist”.

As you can see, there are a total of 17 animated stickers and the whole thing weighs 658 KB, which is quite accessible.

Finally, click on the green box that says “Download” and you will get it automatically.

There are 17 stickers in total (Photo: mag)

HOW TO WATCH THE FIRST PART OF “LA CASA DE PAPEL” Season 5

The first part of the fifth season ofStealing moneyShown for the first time in Friday 3 September employment Netflix. The five chapters are available at the following times depending on the country:

Peru: 2.00 am

Mexico: 2.00 am

Colombia: 2.00 am

Ecuador: 2.00 am

Chile: 3.00 am

Argentina: 4.00 am

Paraguay: 3.00 am

Venezuela: 3.00 AM

Bolivia: 3.00 am

Brazil: 4.00 am

Uruguay: 4.00 am

Panama: 2.00 am

United States: 2:00 am. (central time)

