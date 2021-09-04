WhatsApp | What does the white flag represent and when should you send it? SPORTS-PLAY

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

did you know Has more than 3000 emoji? They are divided into the following categories: emojis, people, animals, nature, food, drinks, activities, trips, places, things, symbols, and finally, flags. In this last section we just mentioned is the white flag icon, what is the purpose of creating it? What is its real meaning? It’s something we’ll explain below.

Look: WhatsApp introduces the most important change in voice memos

in category Flags There are not only flags of different countries in the world, but also checkered, triangular, cross, black, rainbow (LGBT), transgender and pirate flags, all of which have a different meaning and design, but there is one that many users confuse with peace, because white flag.

Look: Steps to get “La casa de papel 5” stickers in WhatsApp

What does that mean

The WhatsApp Baptized as the “White Waving Flag”, this symbol was created in 2014 and approved by Unicode in 2015. The emoji appears in white and waving clinging to a pole, what does that mean? If you think it represents peace you are wrong, because the white dove is common. He stated that the white flag icon is traditionally used as a sign of surrender in the same context as ancient wars. .

Emojis are also known

  • white flag.
  • A white flag is waving.
  • Waving a white flag.
A tearful facial emoji (Photo: Emojipedia).

Did you know that a new emoji pack was launched in September? We recommend that you click So you can find out which new emoji to use. Among them are “The Pregnant Man”, “Bitting the Mouth”, “Hands That Make up the Heart” and many others.

Do you have a problem with The WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form using this link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.

More Stories

WhatsApp: Steps to get “La casa de papel 5” stickers | SPORTS-PLAY

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | The trick of app messages not appearing in the notification bar | Android | iOS | iPhone | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

Your mobile phone is not bad, do not sound your alarms because of this app

1 day ago Leo Adkins

What does faceless emoji mean?

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Blue WhatsApp Plus | Version 13.50 | How to install APK | Download | Applications | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

2 days ago Leo Adkins

YouTube: How to navigate incognito from a cell phone

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

All about muons and mesons

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

WhatsApp | What does the white flag represent and when should you send it? SPORTS-PLAY

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

“I’m not married to Mexico”: Santiago Muñoz, the promise that the United States can beat the tricolor

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

The Government of Mexico and the United States are revitalizing the High Level Economic Dialogue – El Financiero

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Mama Isha: An intimate and deep film about the uprooting of those who left and their desire to return

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter