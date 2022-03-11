WhatsApp | The best phrases of information | Smart phones | Applications | wander | nda | nnni | sports game
Do you want to surprise all your contacts with a powerful phrase in the Info of The WhatsApp? There are many people who change the sentence “available” on WhatsApp every week to one person with a fun message. Do you want to be creative?
The phrases we are going to quote were shared by .’s web Toukrtophelm. Each of them can also be decorated with emojis of all kinds, which are the same as on a keyboard The WhatsApp.
The best phrases for WhatsApp information
- Your name may not be Alicia, but you are awesome
- Better late than never, because I sleep in the morning
- I’m not lazy, I’m in power saving mode
- The bad thing is not to live in the clouds, but to go down
- The important thing is not to win, but to lose others.
- Smile, it’s a free treat
- True happiness costs little. If it’s expensive, it’s not of a good class
- Time is eternal and life is fleeting
- Where longing hurts, forgetting heals
- Why would it be normal? it’s so boring
- Better laugh, it’s the most dangerous
- If the memory hurts you, forgetting heals you
What does the letter “I” mean in WhatsAPP
- If your friend has activated temporary messages that disappear within 24 hours, the letter “i” may indicate that the said text will self-destruct in a certain period of time.
- So that you are not surprised, WhatsApp decided to notify you so that you are warned. You can also deactivate temporary messages whenever you want or change the time they disappear.
- The letter “i” also appears if temporary messages are activated in WhatsApp, but your friend will not recognize it because they are using an old version of the application.
- To do this, it is necessary to tell them to update WhatsApp on their Android or iPhone so that they both use the same functionality.
- Remember that you can update WhatsApp from the same Google Play Store or iOS Store, depending on the situation.
