WhatsApp | The best phrases of information | Smart phones | Applications | wander | nda | nnni | sports game

Do you want to surprise all your contacts with a powerful phrase in the Info of ? There are many people who change the sentence “available” on WhatsApp every week to one person with a fun message. Do you want to be creative?

The phrases we are going to quote were shared by .’s web . Each of them can also be decorated with emojis of all kinds, which are the same as on a keyboard .

The best phrases for WhatsApp information

  • Your name may not be Alicia, but you are awesome
  • Better late than never, because I sleep in the morning
  • I’m not lazy, I’m in power saving mode
  • The bad thing is not to live in the clouds, but to go down
  • The important thing is not to win, but to lose others.
  • Smile, it’s a free treat
To change WhatsApp information, it is necessary to enter and edit the profile picture. (Photo: mag)
  • True happiness costs little. If it’s expensive, it’s not of a good class
  • Time is eternal and life is fleeting
  • Where longing hurts, forgetting heals
  • Why would it be normal? it’s so boring
  • Better laugh, it’s the most dangerous
  • If the memory hurts you, forgetting heals you

What does the letter “I” mean in WhatsAPP

  • If your friend has activated temporary messages that disappear within 24 hours, the letter “i” may indicate that the said text will self-destruct in a certain period of time.
  • So that you are not surprised, WhatsApp decided to notify you so that you are warned. You can also deactivate temporary messages whenever you want or change the time they disappear.
  • The letter “i” also appears if temporary messages are activated in WhatsApp, but your friend will not recognize it because they are using an old version of the application.
  • To do this, it is necessary to tell them to update WhatsApp on their Android or iPhone so that they both use the same functionality.
  • Remember that you can update WhatsApp from the same Google Play Store or iOS Store, depending on the situation.

