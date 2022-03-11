WhatsApp | The best phrases of information | Smart phones | Applications | wander | nda | nnni | sports game

Do you want to surprise all your contacts with a powerful phrase in the Info of The WhatsApp ? There are many people who change the sentence “available” on WhatsApp every week to one person with a fun message. Do you want to be creative?

The phrases we are going to quote were shared by a website. Each of them can also be decorated with emojis of all kinds, which are the same as on a keyboard.

The best phrases for WhatsApp information

Your name may not be Alicia, but you are awesome

Better late than never, because I sleep in the morning

I’m not lazy, I’m in power saving mode

The bad thing is not to live in the clouds, but to go down

The important thing is not to win, but to lose others.

Smile, it’s a free treat

To change WhatsApp information, it is necessary to enter and edit the profile picture. (Photo: mag)

True happiness costs little. If it’s expensive, it’s not of a good class

Time is eternal and life is fleeting

Where longing hurts, forgetting heals

Why would it be normal? it’s so boring

Better laugh, it’s the most dangerous

If the memory hurts you, forgetting heals you

