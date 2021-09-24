WhatsApp | The trick to remove the history folder | SPORTS-PLAY

The WhatsApp It is an instant messaging application that has a lot of secrets inside its settings, for example: you can set the platform for downloading images in high resolution; block access to the application with a fingerprint; Adding end-to-end encryption to backups, etc., likewise, allows you to archive certain conversations, although at first glance you can see that you did, so today we’ll teach you a trick to hide the “Archived” tab.

What is the “Archive” tool? It is simple, as its name suggests, it serves to classify (save) certain conversations from The WhatsApp that are no longer active for a long time, for example, study groups from a college course you have already completed. Usually, at the end of the session, the group chat members of the topic stop talking or simply create a new chat for another session.

How do I know if I have inactive group chats? To find out, you have to go to the first chat in your WhatsApp account, from there you can see if there are very old groups and all they do is take up space in the chats tab.

How to archive old chats in WhatsApp

Tap and hold the chat you want to archive until it is highlighted.

The next thing will be to click on the others you want to rank.

Finally, at the top you will see several options, choose the folder icon with an arrow pointing down.

How to Hide Archived Tab in WhatsApp

First, make sure that the app does not have pending updates in the Google Play Store or the App Store.

Next, open the app and tap on the three vertical dots present on the top right.

Several options will be displayed, click “Settings”.

Then go to the Chats section.

Finally, scroll to the end of the space bar and deactivate the “Keep chats archived” option.

Disable the feature to keep archived chats (Image: Mag)

Ready, you see, the archived tab will not appear at the top of the main interface of The WhatsAppOn the contrary, it will now be located at the end of all conversations, so you will have to scroll down to open it. Another fact is that if one of the archived chats has activity, it will leave the archived folder automatically.

Do you have a problem with The WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form using this link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.