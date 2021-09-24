telegram | Steps to add different topics in each conversation | SPORTS-PLAY

21 mins ago Leo Adkins

It is one of the instant messaging applications that gained the largest number of users during 2021, especially since last May 15, the date when many people fled WhatsApp after the company announced that if their messages were not accepted with new security policies, including sharing your personal data With Facebook, it was gradually limiting its functionality. The light blue app took advantage of this opportunity and added new tools, one of which allows you to put a different background in each conversation.

Through version 8.1.2. from For Android, it has been recognized that you can now choose up to 8 different topics (conversational background) for any independent conversation. This way you will forget about the classic topics and give a different touch to the conversations.

Look: Telegram: so you can unlock free games from the app

Previously, with cable You can customize the appearance of the chats, the downside is that it was homogeneous, it means that it applies to everyone, however, this changes with the latest update already available in the Google Play Store.

How to change the topic of each conversation

  • First, make sure cable You have no pending updates in the Google Play Store.
  • Now, open the app and enter the chat you want to customize.
  • Then tap on the three vertical dots in the upper right corner.
  • Several options will be displayed, choose the one that says “Change colors”.
  • At the bottom, the 8 themes will open, choose the one you like the most and click “Apply Theme”.
  • Ready, the wallpaper will be changed automatically in that chat only.
  • It is important to clarify that if you use the dark mode, only bubbles change color.
Choose up to eight different themes (Photo: mag)

If you have a problem with notifications from cable, Enter And follow all the solutions recommended by the app for both Android and iOS mobile phones. If these alternatives do not work, enter the manual .

More Stories

WhatsApp | The trick to remove the history folder | SPORTS-PLAY

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | Does hotel symbol with heart mean | love hotel | Meaning | emojipedia | Smartphone | Applications | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

16 hours ago Leo Adkins

Fans are skeptical after announcing maintenance for Nintendo Switch Online, Mario Golf: Super Rush, and more – Nintenderos

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp Plus 17.40 | Where to download APK | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

A little girl asks the Apple assistant to help her pick up her toys

2 days ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp Plus 2021 | How to have two accounts on a mobile phone | Android | Smartphone | Applications | APK | trick | Tutorial | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

All faces of science

14 mins ago Mia Thompson

Cheese heads to tame the crowd | Sports

17 mins ago Sharon Hanson

telegram | Steps to add different topics in each conversation | SPORTS-PLAY

21 mins ago Leo Adkins

US approves $1 billion to rebuild Israel’s Iron Dome

23 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Ryder Cup 2021 Europe vs USA: Team and Team Leaders

24 mins ago Leland Griffith