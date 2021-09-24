telegram | Steps to add different topics in each conversation | SPORTS-PLAY

cable It is one of the instant messaging applications that gained the largest number of users during 2021, especially since last May 15, the date when many people fled WhatsApp after the company announced that if their messages were not accepted with new security policies, including sharing your personal data With Facebook, it was gradually limiting its functionality. The light blue app took advantage of this opportunity and added new tools, one of which allows you to put a different background in each conversation.

Through version 8.1.2. from cable For Android, it has been recognized that you can now choose up to 8 different topics (conversational background) for any independent conversation. This way you will forget about the classic topics and give a different touch to the conversations.

Previously, with cable You can customize the appearance of the chats, the downside is that it was homogeneous, it means that it applies to everyone, however, this changes with the latest update already available in the Google Play Store.

How to change the topic of each conversation

First, make sure cable You have no pending updates in the Google Play Store.

You have no pending updates in the Google Play Store. Now, open the app and enter the chat you want to customize.

Then tap on the three vertical dots in the upper right corner.

Several options will be displayed, choose the one that says “Change colors”.

At the bottom, the 8 themes will open, choose the one you like the most and click “Apply Theme”.

Ready, the wallpaper will be changed automatically in that chat only.

It is important to clarify that if you use the dark mode, only bubbles change color.

Choose up to eight different themes (Photo: mag)

If you have a problem with notifications from cable, Enter Here And follow all the solutions recommended by the app for both Android and iOS mobile phones. If these alternatives do not work, enter the manual About troubleshooting Telegram notification issues.