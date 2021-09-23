WhatsApp | Does hotel symbol with heart mean | love hotel | Meaning | emojipedia | Smartphone | Applications | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Did any of your friends send you a hotel emoji with a heart on the front? The WhatsApp It is one of the messaging applications that many use every day to be able to talk or chat with whomever they want. Once your phone number is registered to the cell phone, you can access functions such as the ability to send photos, videos, GIFs and even make free calls or video calls without having to pay a penny or call the roaming from your mobile phone.

In the past weeks The WhatsApp It integrates new functions such as the ability to activate self-destructing messages or photos that get deleted once opened by your friends, family or groups.

But not only that, the app belonging to Facebook is also preparing to integrate new emojis into its crowded platform. This is the case of a pregnant man, thawing, a spilled glass of water, etc.

Although there are more than 500 emoji The WhatsApp One draws attention to the other for its meaning. Do you know what a hotel with a heart is? If someone sends you this code, it’s time to find out what it is and when to use it so you can be careful.

What does the hotel emoji with a heart mean on WhatsApp?

employment The WhatsApp There is a section of hotels and homes of various types. We can find an abandoned house and even post offices, but the house that catches our eye is the hotel with the heart on its facade. Do you know what it is?

In order to be sure of what you really mean in WhatsApp, it is necessary to turn to a famous website that is responsible for explaining all the emojis in the world: emojipedia .

Did someone send you a hotel emoji with a heart? I know what it means. (Photo: mag)

According to the page in question, the hotel with a heart on the front means that it is a hotel that can be rented by the hour rather than overnight, especially for couples.

I love hotel, as it is known in English, is approved as part of Unicode 6.0 In 2010 and in addition to Emoji 1.0.2 Update in 2015.

