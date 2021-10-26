WhatsApp Web | How to avoid appearing ‘online’ while chatting | SPORTS-PLAY

last August of this year, The WhatsApp It included significant changes in its desktop version, as the company added in WhatsApp Web and Desktop the basic editing tools that mobile phones already have, among them: image cropping, emoji placement, sticker, brush painting, and functions that users have long come to expect. This time, we will teach you a simple trick to hide the word “online” that appears every time you use the platform.

If what you want is to go unnoticed, technology portal Sputnik News, recommends activating “Invisible Mode” in WhatsApp Web, however, you will have to first install the Google Chrome extension from the Chrome Web Store, it’s about WA Web Plus, to get it quickly click Here and click install.

How to Hide the “Internet” of WhatsAPP WEB

After following the above steps from your computer or laptop, click on the extensions icon in the upper right corner, you will find it in the form of a puzzle piece.

All Chrome extensions will be displayed. Now, touch the button on the side of WA Web Plus.

As you can see, in the upper right corner you have installed the extension on the Chrome taskbar, click on the green circled cross.

Several options will appear, find the one that cancels the online status to turn on and activate the invisible mode.

Done, now you won’t appear online even if you are chatting from WhatsApp Web .

. It is important to clarify that your activity status will be activated again if you are using WhatsApp from your mobile phone.

Do you have a problem with The WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form using this link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.