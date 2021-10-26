Gamers are complaining about these problems with the Nintendo Switch Online – Nintenderos . Expansion Pack

More news for users nintendo switch online. This is recently confirmed news for this recently paid online service.

In this case, we were able to find out Some of the most common complaints After the launch of the expansion pack regarding the experience with Nintendo 64 titles, they are as follows:

There are complaints with Zelda: Ocarina of Time , especially with drag distance and texture. There are players who also complain about input lag, that is, movements are made with a delay compared to pressing buttons

Some fans are complaining that Joy-Con only vibrates in the Japanese version of Super Mario 64 Not in the West, as we told you in the web

players Mario Kart 64 They also complain about not being able to properly save data from the Time Trial as the Control Pack is required, and this expansion pack isn't compatible with it.

With other games, there are complaints about frames and online gameplay

The same happens with the location of the buttons and the impossibility of resetting the controls as we want

Here you can see it on the video:

We remind you of the contents and prices of the expansion pack:

Contents:

1. Nintendo 64 Games Launch:

Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, Yoshi’s Story, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Win Pack: Secret Ops, Mario Tennis, Doctor Mario 64, Sin and Punishment

2. Play Sega Genesis / Mega Drive games:

Castlevania: Bloodlines, Contra: Hard Corps, Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine (Puyo Puyo – Japan), Ecco the Dolphin, Golden Ax, Gunstar Heroes, MUSHA, Phantasy Star IV, Ristar, Shining Force, Shinobi III, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Streets of Fury 2, Strider

3. DLC de Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise

the prices:

12 people – $49.99 / €39.99 / £34.99

Family 12 months – $79.99 / €69.99 / £59.99

what do you think? We read to you in the comments. You also have our full coverage on Nintendo Switch Online Here.

