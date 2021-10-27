Zoom | Steps to activate the automatic translation function in video calls | SPORTS-PLAY

During the past month of February this year, virtual meeting platforms Zoom, announces the real-time transcription of what two or more people have said during a video call, which means the dialogues will be translated as if it were a movie. This tool was only available to users who have paid for the service, but since Monday October 25, it’s a free feature for all accounts, want to know how to activate it? We will explain the steps below.

“It is important to us that everyone can connect, communicate and participate successfully using Zoom”Theresa Larkin, Head of Product Marketing, Meetings and Chats at Zoom, said through her Official Blog; Likewise, he pointed out that Without proper accessibility tools, people with disabilities (audio) You face huge barriers when using video communication solutions.

How to activate auto copy in zoom

From the browser (not the mobile app) sign in to your Zoom account.

Now, go to the Navigation menu and tap on Settings.

Then go to the meeting tab.

Finally, in the Meeting (Advanced) section, activate Subtitles.

Real-time automatic score detection for all accounts.

It is important to clarify that at the moment this tool is only available in English, but the tech company stressed that it will be expanded later to include different languages.

