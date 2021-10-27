Dataminers Share How Many Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis Games Will ‘At Least’ Arrive on Switch Online – Nintenderos

We bring news to our users nintendo switch online. This is recently confirmed news for this recently paid online service.

In this case, we learned that data factors have shared how many Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games will “at least” reach the service expansion pack. The information comes from Mondomega, who claims that there is “at least” 38 N64 games and 52 SEGA Genesis games / Mega drive mapped to the service.

52 at least here!

We remind you of the contents and prices of the expansion pack:

Contents:

1. Nintendo 64 Games Launch:

Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, Yoshi’s Story, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Win Pack: Secret Ops, Mario Tennis, Doctor Mario 64, Sin and Punishment

2. Play Sega Genesis / Mega Drive games:

Castlevania: Bloodlines, Contra: Hard Corps, Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine (Puyo Puyo – Japan), Ecco the Dolphin, Golden Ax, Gunstar Heroes, MUSHA, Phantasy Star IV, Ristar, Shining Force, Shinobi III, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Streets of Fury 2, Strider

3. DLC de Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise

the prices:

12 people – $49.99 / €39.99 / £34.99

Family 12 months – $79.99 / €69.99 / £59.99

what do you think? We read to you in the comments. You also have our full coverage on Nintendo Switch Online Here.

