Android 12L is the new version of Android with specific improvements for foldable mobile phones

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

The next version of Android will be Android 12L, with an improved “foldable” experience.

We were listening to talk about him Android 12.1, which will be the next version of Google’s operating system, and the first incremental update Google has released in years. even in We knew what some of his novelties could be.

But finally, Google confirmed that the next version of the operating system It will come under the name Android 12Land that his goal is to show Specific improvements for folding devices Like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 NS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Android 12 in a foldable mobile phone.

Android 12L, an update aimed at improving the experience in “Folding”

Among the changes and news that will come to Android 12L we can find User Interface Settings It will improve the experience when using foldable mobile phones. According to Google, as long as the device has a standalone display with a density of 600 pixels, The interface will be divided into two columns To make better use of the space.

Quick Settings Panel for Android 12L

The Android 12L quick settings panel will adapt to the larger screen of foldable mobile phones.

Secondly, Android 12 for It will also present, for the first time on Android, a file lower taskbar ChromeOS style, which will allow you to quickly switch between apps. It will also make it easier to open apps in . format Multiventana Thanks to the swipe gesture, which can be seen in the video below these lines.

Android 12L will start publishing At the beginning of 2022. However, starting today, Google will provide the ability to Download the first Android 12L developer previewand install it on compatible devices. Among them are devices such as Lenovo P12 Pro tablet, and all update details will be announced in the meantime the first Keyword from Android Dev Summit Which begins on Wednesday 27 October.

