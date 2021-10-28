WhatsApp | List of Huawei mobile phones that will be left without the app | November 1 | Applications | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Is your cell phone running out? The WhatsApp ? from November 1 Many mobile phones will not be able to use the app. This way you will no longer send messages, photos, videos or GIFs, until you make calls or video calls. What are smart phones? Huawei They won’t have the app anymore?

There is a lot of controversy about Which will be the cell phones they won’t have anymore The WhatsApp November 1. However, according to the application on their website, Those devices that will no longer be compatible with the app are those running Android 4.0.4 or lower.

This way, if you have a Huawei cell phone in your hands, you have to go to your device settings. There scroll to the part that says System or System Update. In this section, you can find out what Android number is in your mobile phone.

List of HUAWEI CELL phones that will be out of WHATSAPP

the gate Infobae phase List of devices to be left without The WhatsApp On November 1, including some Huawei commercial stations. Here we tell you:

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

One of the Huawei devices that WhatsApp will run out of is the Huawei Ascend G740. (Photo: Huawei)

Remember that if you have an Android update pending, it is best that you install it so that you can continue to use WhatsApp for a longer time.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link.