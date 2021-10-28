WhatsApp | List of LG mobile phones that will be left without the app | November 1 | incompatible | Applications | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

from It will stop working on many mobile phones in the world because its next updates will not be compatible. Although this will harm many people, here we will provide you with a list LG smartphones The application will stop working.

As explained by himself , some Android smartphones where you can no longer send text messages, share photos or videos and even send stickers, the ones who have like Android OS 4.0.4 or lower.

So if you have a terminal In your hands, the first thing you should do is enter settings and then go to system and updates. In this section, you can see the tab that tells you which version of Android you have on your mobile device.

List of LG CELL phones that will be out of WHATSAPP

According to the gate Some branded devices such as Samsung, Sony, Huawei, LG, etc. will not be able to use it from 1 november. Here we list the LG stations where you will never chat again:

  • LG Lucid 2
  • LG Optimus F7
  • LG Optimus L3 II Dual
  • LG Optimus F5
  • LG Optimus L5 II
  • LG Optimus L5 II Dual
  • LG Optimus L3 II
  • LG Optimus L7 II Dual
One of the mobiles that WhatsApp will run out of is the LG Optimus L3 II Dual. (Photo: LG)
  • LG Optimus L7 II
  • LG Optimus F6
  • LG Enact
  • LG Optimus L4 II Dual
  • LG Optimus F3
  • LG Optimus L4 II
  • LG Optimus L2 II
  • LG Optimus F3Q

Remember that if your mobile device has a pending software update, it is best to install it to avoid setbacks with WhatsApp.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this .

