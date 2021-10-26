WhatsApp | How do you know if your cell phone will run out of the app | November 1 | Applications | Smartphone | Tutorial | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

25 mins ago Leo Adkins

Vigilance! from November 1 Quick Messaging App It will stop working on some devices around the world be it Android or iPhone. How do I know and what should I do if it will affect me? In order to really know what it is, you will have to perform a series of steps.

As you know, cell phones will run out The ones who have Android 4.0.4 and/or earlier versions, while in the case of iPhones, they must have an operating system higher than iOS 10.

You do not know what kind of software or operating system your mobile device is running? If you haven’t received updates on your cell phone for several months, you should take these details into account.

How do you know if my CELL phone will run out of WhatsApp on November 1

There are several aspects to knowing if your cell phone will run out . The first is that when you enter the App Store, you will see a message that your mobile is no longer compatible. The other steps are as follows:

in android

If you have an Android mobile phone, you must enter Your mobile phone settings. Next, go to the System section. At that moment you will see a tab that says “Device Information”. In this place, you can check what kind of Android version your smartphone has. If you have a version lower than 4.0.4 or earlier, your device will not be able to download WhatsApp.

This way you can check what operating system you are currently using on your iPhone. (Photo: mag)

on iPhone

If your cell phone iPhone, you should go to settings. Then you have to go to the general. Now simply go to the info. In this place, you will be able to see which version of the software you have on your Apple terminal. If it is iOS 10 or earlier, your device will not be able to download WhatsApp.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

More Stories

So you can use it from today

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

get ready! Xbox will reveal the Halo Infinite campaign in a few hours

16 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp Web, the functions that are not available in the mobile version

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | The trick to eliminate in a second a case you uploaded by mistake | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

YouTube Music | So you can listen to songs when the screen is off and without being special | SPORTS-PLAY

2 days ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp and mobile phones where the application will stop working

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Health budget will increase by 15.1% in fiscal year 2022 – El Sol de México

23 mins ago Mia Thompson

Italy and the United States confirmed their teams to face Colombia in the Davis Cup | Sports

24 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | How do you know if your cell phone will run out of the app | November 1 | Applications | Smartphone | Tutorial | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

25 mins ago Leo Adkins

Florida: Swimmers rescue Zuko, the dog who fought in the ocean

29 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Works by Jairo Soto Hernández arrive in the United States Library

29 mins ago Leland Griffith