WhatsApp | How do you know if your cell phone will run out of the app | November 1 | Applications | Smartphone | Tutorial | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Vigilance! from November 1 Quick Messaging App The WhatsApp It will stop working on some devices around the world be it Android or iPhone. How do I know and what should I do if it will affect me? In order to really know what it is, you will have to perform a series of steps.

As you know, cell phones will run out The WhatsApp The ones who have Android 4.0.4 and/or earlier versions, while in the case of iPhones, they must have an operating system higher than iOS 10.

You do not know what kind of software or operating system your mobile device is running? If you haven’t received updates on your cell phone for several months, you should take these details into account.

How do you know if my CELL phone will run out of WhatsApp on November 1

There are several aspects to knowing if your cell phone will run out The WhatsApp . The first is that when you enter the App Store, you will see a message that your mobile is no longer compatible. The other steps are as follows:

in android

If you have an Android mobile phone, you must enter Your mobile phone settings. Next, go to the System section. At that moment you will see a tab that says “Device Information”. In this place, you can check what kind of Android version your smartphone has. If you have a version lower than 4.0.4 or earlier, your device will not be able to download WhatsApp.

on iPhone

If your cell phone iPhone, you should go to settings. Then you have to go to the general. Now simply go to the info. In this place, you will be able to see which version of the software you have on your Apple terminal. If it is iOS 10 or earlier, your device will not be able to download WhatsApp.

