WhatsApp, what does “Your security code has changed” mean

The WhatsApp It is one of the main platforms instant message that millions of people use every day to stay connected, whether through Messages, photos, videos, video calls, and voice memosetc.

One of its many features is that it updates automatically to make room for new features and tools. If the message “Your security code has changed” in your case, we tell you what it means.

What does “Your security code has changed” mean?

The first thing you should know is that you do not need to worry if this message appears, the purpose of WhatsApp is to improve the security of your conversations, to make changes within your conversations, as in this case, the security code.

In general, the meaning of “Your security token has been changed” is:

All of your WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted, in this way, only the user and the contact can read the messages.

The security code changes every day or hour so that no hacker can hack your account or take over your conversations.

If you want this message not to appear in your case, the first thing you should do is to enter the “Account” section and follow these steps:

Find the “Security” section and disable the “Show security notifications on this phone” tab.

So you will not see this notification in your WhatsApp chats.

You just have to take into account that this does not cancel the notifications that appeared before deactivating this option.

Although it can be a bit annoying to see this message from time to time, you can really feel confident that your account is protected and no one else will be able to access your chats.

