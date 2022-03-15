one of the platforms instant message The most used is The WhatsAppThe Functions and tools which are integrated with each Update They are used every day by millions of people around the world.

On this occasion, the platform will tell you what the platform is up to date, an option that will prevent users from forwarding the same message to several chat groups at once.

WhatsApp will limit the number of times messages are forwarded



The launch of the new WhatsApp beta version of Android update 2.22.7.2 has put new restrictions on message forwarding, which will completely change the procedure that has been performed on a regular basis.

This new update will limit message forwarding, according to data provided by specialized portals on this topic, now you can only send a message to an exclusive group.

This way, when a message is flagged as forwarded, it won’t be possible to send it to more than one group at a time. If users try to do this, they will see a message that “Forwarded messages can only be sent to one group chat”.

Similarly, WABetaInfo reported that if users need to forward this message to more than one group chat, what they need to do is go back to the message, select it, and send it individually to another chat with multiple participants.

The above happens because multiple group chats can no longer be selected during the first forwarding of a message, when it is selected and the arrow is clicked to share with other contacts.

