WhatsApp | Why don’t you see the last connection time of your contacts | Applications | Smartphones | nda | nnni | sports game

Has it happened to you that you cannot see the last connection time of all your friends in ? Have you been banned or is it a mistake? Well, this seems to be very popular with users who are using Android and iPhone devices.

To be able to solve it, you will only have to perform a few simple steps, but it is not necessary to uninstall an app In its entirety, it is also not necessary to download any APK that generates access to your chats without your permission.

Why can’t I see the last call time of a contact on WhatsApp

  • If your friend decides to hide the last contact time on WhatsApp, you may not see this information on your cell phone.
  • However, sometimes this is a recurring problem with WhatsApp. To solve it, you should go to the settings of your cell phone.
  • Then go to Applications.
To be able to see a friend’s last connected time on WhatsApp, you have to force a session. (Photo: mag)
  • At that moment, you should be looking for the WhatsApp application.
  • Now you just have to click on “Force Close” and even “Delete Cache”.
  • With this, you will be able to log into WhatsApp again and you will see your friends’ last connected time again.
  • It should be noted that this can also be fixed with an update on Google Play.

How to connect to WIFI without knowing the password

  • The first thing you should do is enter your cell phone settings .
  • There you will have to enter Wifi.
  • If your cell phone is connected to a Wi-Fi network and you need your friend to access it without a password, just tap on the network name.
  • At that moment, you will see a tab that says Wifi QR Code.
  • Now you have to enter Settings, Wifi, and in the upper corner tap on the small square.
  • Scan the QR code and that’s it, you can now get access to Wi-Fi without having to ask your friends for the password.
  • Best of all, you can connect and reconnect without the need for a password. Did you know?

Whatsapp tricks: find out who your best friend or partner is talking about and hide your name in the app
Do you want to benefit more from WhatsApp? Here we give you two simple tricks that will be useful to you.

