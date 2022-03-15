Buy Xbox Series X | S with starting credit of 583 pesos per month with GamePass Ultimate included for 24 months

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

It’s been four long years, but now it’s official. Xbox All Access arrives in Mexicoa Microsoft program in which they will offer next-generation consoles with Game Pass Ultimate for two years in monthly payments.

Mexico joins 17 other countries around the world that already have the service, in addition to being 3rd place in the whole continentAccompanied by the United States and Canada.

Participating Xbox All Access Stores in Mexico

The stores where Xbox All Access will be available in Mexico are:

  • Liverpool
  • Walmart
  • Sam’s Club

It is important to note that for now It can only be contracted through the online store of the three distributorsIt will not be available in physical establishments. The Recommended Prices They are:

  • Xbox Series S with Game Pass Ultimate for 583 pesos per month
  • Xbox Series X with Game Pass Ultimate for 812 pesos per month

In order to buy the console The only requirement is to have a credit card in Mexico. At the moment the participants have not been disclosed.

Xbox All Access will be available at Mexico from March 15. Let’s remember that from then on June 2021 Microsoft has already revealed its interest in bringing the software to Mexico, although at the time it was limited to the fact that it was negotiating with various stores in the country.

after Termination of Xbox All Access for 24 months will terminate our Game Pass Ultimate membership, so it will be necessary to employ it independently. Remember that the user will own the console.

