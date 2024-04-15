When and where can this astronomical event be seen? – Teach me science

The year and the sky will surprise us with another solar eclipse, this one will be annular and here we will tell you when and where it can be seen.

On April 8, North America witnessed what was known as the Great Total Solar Eclipse of 2024, and we were all amazed by the wonderful image that the Moon and Sun presented to us.

The previous eclipse was the most anticipated all year, but that was not all, as it was announced that on October 2 of this year (2024) another solar eclipse will occur, but this will be annular.

A solar eclipse occurs when the sun, moon, and Earth are in alignment, either completely or partially. The moon passes between the sun and the earth, and casts its shadow on the earth, blocking sunlight in some areas>>, according to the authority’s website. a pot.

Why does an eclipse happen? NASA itself explains that this sometimes happens, if we can see it, because “the Moon does not rotate in exactly the same plane as the Sun and Earth. The time when they line up is known as the eclipse season, which occurs twice a year >>.”

We have identified 3 types of solar eclipses, according to Chile Planetarium:

Total eclipse

It occurs when the Moon completely covers the Sun, which is a saying, in its entirety, knowing that the Sun's crown, as we already know, continues to protrude, and for this reason we should not see a solar eclipse directly without eye protection.

Annular eclipse

This eclipse is similar to the first (total), although here the moon is farther from the Earth at the time of the eclipse. Its apparent size is smaller in relation to the sun and does not cover it completely, and a ring of light remains at the time of the eclipse.

Partial eclipse

This type of solar eclipse is also visible, but its coverage is less, that is, the Moon does not cover the disk of the Sun as much as on the two occasions described above.

The eclipse last April 8 was total, and on this occasion we will witness an annular eclipse on October 2, so we must pay close attention and remember the date.

The news was announced on NASA's official portal Eclipse forecast by Fred Espenak, NASA GSFC.

The countries that will benefit most on this occasion will be those in South America, as well as Hawaii and the Mexican states; Baja California del Sur and Jalisco.

Do not miss this great opportunity to witness the second eclipse of 2024. Remember that these are astronomical events that usually occur very few times a year, unlike lunar eclipses.

Last but not least, keep in mind that a solar eclipse cannot be viewed without any eye protection, as it may impair your eyesight.