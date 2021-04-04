When will season 5 of Better Call Saul appear on Netflix?

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Better Call Saul Season 5 – Imagen: AMC / Sony TV

Better Call Saul Season 5 aired long ago on AMC with Season 6 postponed again until 2022, but when will we see Season 5 added to Netflix? Several regions already have the full season 5 broadcast, but this is when we expect the remaining regions to host the fifth season of Better Call Saul.

It’s been a wonderful few years to be a very Admire, titled Better Call Saul The origin of the story of the wise man Saul Goodman tells us. Additionally, at the end of 2019 we made a commitment El Camino: Bad movie That ended the Jesse Pinkman story.

Fifth season of Better Call Saul It premiered on AMC on February 23, 2020 and again consisted of 10 episodes. Completed on April 20, 2020.

Sixth season of Better Call Saul It’s confirmed, but has faced major delays (the longest in the show’s history). Its exact release date has not been confirmed, but it is now expected to be delayed until early 2022.

Season 6 is set to be the show’s finale with a total of 13 episodes concluding the full transition from Jimmy McGill to Saul Goodman.

Let’s now take a look at when Netflix Season 5 will show.

when Better Call Saul Season 5 of Netflix in the US and Canada?

Those from Canada, the United States, South Africa and Spain will have the longest waiting periods. Better Call Saul Fifth season.

Since the show starts in the US, it takes some time for the license to become available for Netflix in these regions and they don’t get the weekly deal that others are getting.

In recent years, we’ve always seen new seasons added shortly before the start of the next season.


Season 4, for example, was added to Netflix on February 9, 2020, a few weeks before S5 aired. However, Season 3 was added to Netflix in March 2018 before the August air date.

With the April 2021 release schedule ending, it looks like we’ll have to wait until 2022 before Netflix in the US and other countries we’ve mentioned in broadcast season 5. That means it won’t be until January 2022. At least unless Netflix can extract the rights sooner. This will be a wait of about two years for Netflixers!

Better Call Saul Netflix international release schedule for the fifth season

According to previous seasons, such as the third and fourth seasons Better Call SaulNew episodes are released weekly on Netflix after episodes airing on AMC in the US.

This weekly release schedule applies to Netflix in regions like the UK and continental Europe, including Poland, the Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Switzerland and Turkey. It also applies to the release schedule of the Latin American and Asian regions. Weekly episodes from Better Call Saul S5 does not apply to South Africa, Canada, Iceland or Spain.

New episodes began appearing on Netflix starting February 24th.

Here is the full release schedule for 2020. Please note that Episode 1 will be released after the premiere on Sunday. Episode 2 will air on its regular site on Monday and arrive on Netflix on its regular site on Tuesday.

Episode number The history of AMC Air Netflix release date
501 February 23, 2020 February 24, 2020
502 February 24, 2020 February 25, 2020
503 March 2, 2020 March 3, 2020
504 March 9, 2020 March 10, 2020
505 March 16, 2020 March 17, 2020
506 March 23, 2020 March 24, 2020
507 March 30, 2020 March 31, 2020
508 April 6, 2020 April 7, 2020
509 April 13, 2020 April 14, 2020
510 April 20, 2020 April 21, 2020

According to all Netflix releases, it will be available at 8 AM GMT.

We will keep this post updated as time progresses with all the relevant release news. Better Call Saul Season 5. For now, let us know in the comments if you look forward to next season.

