Which vaccines are effective against the new variant of COVID-19?

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

It is V.Friday December 3 The first positive case from Variable Omicron subordinate COVID-19 employment Mexico This raises a perfectly logical question:What vaccines are still effective against the disease??

According to the Genome Monitoring Network South Africa (NGS-SA, for its English acronym), although the genome of this new variant is very different, for example Delta Vaccine, all currently applied vaccines are so effective that they prevent patients who contract it from being hospitalized.

That is, the Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca Cansino, Sinovac and Sputnik-V vaccines are fully effective against the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

This does not mean that people who have completed a two-dose vaccination schedule are not susceptible to infection and exposure sign of illness. Conversely, many people who have received two doses of the vaccine have tested positive for the virus.

However, once infected, they showed no symptoms other than those already known from variants and even from the original strain. Most importantly, they don’t experience distinct complications either.

In addition, the currently applied PCR test can detect the new variant and follow its development in real time. So we’ll have to wait a bit to see if Micron represents a new long-term complication.

