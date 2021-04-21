Who killed Sarah? Becomes Most-Watched Non-English Language Series on Netflix in the US | TV and display

This week, a new milestone was added to the Netflix series “Who killed Sarah?”Written by the famous Chilean screenwriter José Ignacio “Chascas”, Venezuela.

According to the numbers revealed by the broadcasting company and published by the portal LimitThe plot became a non-English title Most watched in the US in the history of the platform.

It has been estimated that the series has called more than 55 million subscribers Since its launch on March 24th.

The data was shared in the Netflix Financial Results Framework during the first quarter of this year, as it was determined that the second production cycle would begin in May 19.

One of Netflix’s goals is to create great, locally original stories in countries around the world. This is why our priority for obtaining local language certificates is to have a significant impact in the native region, so that we do not sacrifice local influence for its viability, ”said Reed Hastings, the company’s co-CEO.

But we are seeing more and more of these local addresses finding large audiences around the world, which supports our thesis. Great stories are universal: they can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere.Added.

In dialogue with Puebio ChileThus “Chascas” Valenzuela defined the impact of the series on his career: “For me, who killed Sarah? It was a unique and unprecedented experience that I hope will be repeated, but if not, then it does not matter,” I really got it and it was a milestone in my career. “

In “Who Killed Sarah?” The story follows in my footsteps Alex Guzman (Manolo Cardona): Mexican jailed 18 years for the murder of his sister which occurred in the bosom of an influential family and a millionaire. After leaving prison, Guzmán begins to take revenge that prompts him to confront his friends in the past; All this is in a plot in constant development.