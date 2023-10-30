Who should not consume dandelion? These are its side effects

he Dandelion (Taraxacum officinalis) he plants It is known for its medicinal properties, contraindications, and possible side effects if not taken with caution.

This must be taken into account The plant is used for gastronomic and medicinal purposes, according to information published in American Journal of BotanyIt is mostly grown and produced in Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Poland.

Read more: Discover the benefits that dandelion infusion offers you

according to Cambridge University Press, It is a source of various nutrients and biologically active substances. In addition, its roots and leaves contain vitamins (A, K, C and B complex), minerals (calcium, magnesium, potassium, zinc and iron), micronutrients, fibre, lecithin and choline. It also has properties such as being an immunomodulator, gastrointestinal stimulant, insulin stimulant, anti-inflammatory, antiangiogenic, antitumor and sedative.

Dandelion. Source: Unsplash

Regarding the recommended dose, we can mention that the standard is between 2 to 8 grams 2 to 3 times daily. For his part, the extract is 250 milligrams 3 to 4 times daily.

When used in the correct doses, Dandelion It is usually safe. However, it is important to know some cases in which it is contraindicated. according to National Library of Medicine, These conditions include: pregnancy and breastfeeding. Gallbladder diseases. Eczema, gastritis and stomach ulcers. Bleeding disorders and kidney failure.

Dandelion. Source: Twitter @Kiwilimon_LAT

On the other hand, we must say that Side effects Dandelion is rare in healthy adults who consume it in moderation. These often occur due to excessive consumption or because a person has an allergic reaction to the plant. These effects include diarrhea and gastrointestinal upset, accompanied by heartburn, gas, and pain. It can also cause allergic reactions, itching or irritated eyes, dry mouth, or excessive salivation. Other adverse effects include:

headache.

Discomfort in joints and muscles.

Throbbing.

Sweating and chills.

Concentration problems.

Read more: Future frames can be made from recycled bottles and dandelions

Finally, it must be said that if its secondary symptoms are mild or moderate, then eating this plant must be stopped. However, if its symptoms become severe or if its reactions affect people’s breathing, medical care should be sought immediately.







Join our channel



EL UNIVERSAL is now available on Whatsapp! From your mobile device, discover the day’s most relevant news, opinion pieces, entertainment, trends and more.



EL UNIVERSAL is now available on Whatsapp! From your mobile device, discover the day’s most relevant news, opinion pieces, entertainment, trends and more.

salt