Through Will Smith’s new documentary series, Amend, seeks to educate the public about the civil rights history of their country, “the United States.”

Smith is executive producer with Larry Wilmore, both of whom appear on camera recounting events in their country’s history. According to the Variety Portal, the protagonist of Soy Leyenda will come to teach in a refreshing series in which he will tackle the various amendments to the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution of the Neighboring Country in the North, which guarantees equal protection under the law, as well as the methods that have been used to extend the rights of different protected groups.

Last Wednesday, the same actor took part in the production trailer that begins with the question “What does it mean to be American?”

“The Fourteenth Amendment is the essence of America’s promise, and yet we hardly know it exists,” Smith says. The mini series premiered on Netflix on February 17 and is available in both the United States and Mexico.

