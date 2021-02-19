Will Smith shows the struggle for equality in the Netflix mini-series El Siglo de Torreón

47 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Through Will Smith’s new documentary series, Amend, seeks to educate the public about the civil rights history of their country, “the United States.”

Smith is executive producer with Larry Wilmore, both of whom appear on camera recounting events in their country’s history. According to the Variety Portal, the protagonist of Soy Leyenda will come to teach in a refreshing series in which he will tackle the various amendments to the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution of the Neighboring Country in the North, which guarantees equal protection under the law, as well as the methods that have been used to extend the rights of different protected groups.

Last Wednesday, the same actor took part in the production trailer that begins with the question “What does it mean to be American?”

“The Fourteenth Amendment is the essence of America’s promise, and yet we hardly know it exists,” Smith says. The mini series premiered on Netflix on February 17 and is available in both the United States and Mexico.

The past year has been complicated for Smith and his family, after he and his wife, Jada Pinkett, announced their betrayal to the public, but the waters calmed down and thanks to his Facebook account the actor has been very active uploading fun videos with his friend Jason Derulo. .

Among the things he did to turn the page was reuniting with the actors from “Prince of Rap”.






More Stories

Watch Disney Plus shows in January

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Disney Plus: The You Can’t Miss premieres January 2021

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix errors about Elisa Lamm’s disappearance at the Cecil Hotel

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Watch Disney Plus shows in January

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

3 Movies to Watch on Netflix

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Amazon Prime Video: Edgar Nito and “The Challenge” at the Premiere of “Huachicolero”

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Opponent Bobby Wayne claims he “won on a large scale” in the Ugandan presidential election

45 mins ago Mia Thompson

Will Smith shows the struggle for equality in the Netflix mini-series El Siglo de Torreón

47 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Necaxa vs Monterrey: Channel Streaming Live Internet; League MX

48 mins ago Sharon Hanson

There is consensus to give more budget to science

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

News for Galaxy S21 will arrive on other Samsung smartphones with the update to OneUI 3.1: Compatible models in Mexico

5 hours ago Leo Adkins