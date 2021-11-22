Will Smith: What is King Richard about, a movie that would give the actor his first Oscar? | Serena Williams | Venus Williams | Richard Williams | Movies and TV shows

King Richard It hit theaters and on HBO Max on November 19 in the United States. Movie stars Will Smith and both viewers and critics indicate that he could become a strong contender for the Oscars 2022. Indeed, Variety magazine ranked the Hollywood star as one of the nominees for the long-awaited golden statue.

While Smith is primarily remembered for his performance in The Prince of Rap, his acting career took off in such a way that his performances in Ali and The Pursuit of Happiness earned him nominations for Best Actor at the Academy Awards, an honor he never received. After I managed to achieve it. Here are more details about the acclaimed movie.

Will Smith plays Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams. Photo: Warner Bros.

you can see: Will Smith unhappy with ‘I’m a Legend’ success: ‘I was excited for 30 seconds’

What is the movie about?

King Richard follow the journey Richard Williams, an intrepid father who helps raise two of the greatest athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever.

Driven by a clear vision of his future, and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will lead to him Venus actually Serena Williams From the streets of Compton, California, to the world stage as legendary icons.

In this way the film is described as a very moving tale, where the power of the family prevails over everything, while using perseverance and firm belief as a means to achieve the impossible and have a real impact.

you can see: Prince of Rap: Tell Will Smith when he rejects the series

What does the critic say?

“King Richard excels sporting biopic formats with accurate, refreshing storytelling and an outstanding performance from Will Smith in the title role,” reads the Rotten Tomatoes Critics Award, where it was certified as “new.” Next, we leave you excerpts from some reviews of professional journalists.

Wendy Eddy – Observer (UK)

“Smith is excellent, completely inhabiting the character in one of the only roles so far that has required him to completely shake off his usual charm.”

Richard Roper – Chicago Sun-Times

“Funny and inspiring, (Will Smith) takes on the role of a man obsessed with taking his daughters to the top.”

Clarice Loughrey – Independent (UK)

“It’s one of those impressive fusions between actor and character, where everything is so easily conveyed on screen, but that gives King Richard the life he needs to make it big as a movie.”

you can see: Will Smith admits it’s his worst movie: ‘It’s a thorn in my head’

Kristi Bochko – Mashable

“King Richard strives to be a heartwarming film that celebrates a black father who overcame adversity to lift his family out of poverty and lead his daughters to their fullest potential.”

James Berardinelli – ReelViews

“Whatever is real, what has been watered down and recreated to fit the film’s perspective, and whatever has been invented, the end result is a compelling drama with top-notch performance and a satisfying ending.”