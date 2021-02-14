Winter storms hit the United States with snow, ice and bitter cold

United State- The severe weather was a precursor to another winter storm that is expected to bring more snow, sleet and ice to more than 100 million Americans over the next few days.

Severe winter weather swept large areas of the United States on Saturday, causing heavy snow and snowfall, and leaving thousands without electricity from the Pacific Northwest to the Central Atlantic.

Minnesota, which is no stranger to cold weather, would have set a record low temperature on February 13 at minus -50 degrees Fahrenheit, which was recorded 40 kilometers east of Illy, according to the National Weather Service. Minnesota’s previous record for a date was 46 degrees below zero, set in 1916. Several other areas in northern Minnesota reported temperatures below 40 degrees, the Weather Service reported.

Ice storm warnings, winter storm warnings, and winter weather warnings were issued across a broad belt of the country, from Seattle to southern Texas and southern New Jersey, with many areas reporting brutally low temperatures.

Heavy snow fell on the mountains and lowlands of Washington and Oregon, with significant ice formation in northwestern Oregon. Seattle covered more than a foot of snow, and emergency crews were responding to cars sliding off icy roads.

In southern Washington state, Clark County officials declared a state of emergency, warning that roads were becoming impassable and that six icebreakers had broken down in

Heavy snow and ice, although tire chains are installed.

“This is a good reminder to the community that winter driving conditions are unpredictable, and even the most prepared vehicles may find it difficult to maneuver in these conditions,” said Ahmed Qayoumi, Clark County Public Works Director.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency on Saturday, saying the weather had caused “massive damage” and left hundreds of thousands without electricity. She added that the crews are working at full capacity to respond to the dangerous conditions and to open warm-up centers.

In Willamette Valley in northwest Oregon, traffic has been stopped on some highways, including Interstate 84. Deciduous trees and power lines blocked other highways in Oregon, and the cold temperatures made plowing difficult.

“I’ve been working with the Oregon Department of Transportation for the past 17 years, so I’ve seen some very strong storms, and that’s out there,” said Shelley Snow, a spokeswoman for the department. “It was a disaster.”

More than 230,000 people were without electricity in northwest Oregon on Saturday afternoon, as work crews worked to repair more than 1,200 broken power lines, according to Portland General Electric. The company estimated it could take at least two days for the energy to recover.

“We really understand that this is frustrating, and we’re sorry,” the company wrote on Twitter.

The blackout has affected at least eight states. Among the hardest hit is Virginia, where nearly 280,000 customers are without electricity; Oregon, with more than 230,000 people; And North Carolina, with more than 120,000, according to PowerOutage.us, which collects live energy data from utilities in the United States.

The severe weather was a prelude to yet another episode of winter weather that was expected to bring snow, sleet, and freezing rain to more than 100 million Americans over the next few days.

The storm was expected to hit the southern plains on Sunday before penetrating the Mississippi, Tennessee, Ohio and Northeast valleys on Monday and Tuesday.

The Texas Department of Transportation has warned drivers not to prepare for a “historically cold air marathon” over the next few days that could make driving dangerous.

“Remember, if you don’t have to be on the road, stay home,” the management said.

Las Vegas was going through a storm of its own accord when an afternoon storm was filled with winds of up to 72 miles per hour at North Las Vegas Airport, according to the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

Nearly 30,000 customers were without electricity in the Las Vegas area alone, according to NV Energy.