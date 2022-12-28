Women’s running and exercise shoes: the best and recommended

12 hours ago Mia Thompson

Whether you’re planning to turn your home into a practice studio (thanks Pandemic for teaching us this habit) or just going for a walk and want to rock Great tennis endless look Sporty styleYou can now wear these shoes – in any style – for any occasion.

The best sneakers, which were once strictly reserved for wearing to the gym, are now legit fashion item. What is the evidence for that? We see them on the runway every season, and celebrities have worn them The most beautiful sports shoes Even on the red carpet and only at formal events.

Of course, despite their athletic origins, most of these tennis fashion She wouldn’t be a good fit for a HIIT class. But it is precisely for these occasions that we have compiled The most eye-catching sneakers – and stylish – can be taken beyond a quick jog to the groceries when you’re in a hurry.

Maybe you want to try a new pilates studio, (or barre) go for a singletrack run, or just work out on your living room mat. Whichever way you plan to work out in 2023, we’ve got everything you need to pick the right seasons, the best home gear, and the best clothes—and now, too. The most stylish sports shoes To elevate style wherever you are.

Below, you’ll find the best sneakers for the most stylish women. Start making your list!

Article originally published by Vogue US, vogue.com.

