Xbox responds to angry fans, but makes them even more angry with its response

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

Editorial: the games / Facebook / Twitter / Youtube / Instagram / News / discord /cable

Xbox Services He suffered a fall last Friday, May 6. Since then, the situation has been resolved in most regions; However, players from some countries were having a bad weekend not being able to access their collection of games or platforms like Xbox Game Pass.

A lot of them asked for a quick fix on social media, so they filled Twitter with it Swipe Xbox, online DRM, and Microsoft’s strategy with its consoles. Given this, the Xbox support team has come out to calm things down and provide an update on the matter.

The company indicated that it was already working on a final solution to the issues this weekend, but it indicated that it could take a few days to arrive. This has further angered some users, who are still unable to enjoy the content they have purchased.

explore: Roku from Microsoft for Xbox Cloud gaming is coming in the next 12 months

Xbox will fix issues, but fans aren’t satisfied with its plan

The Xbox Support Twitter account posted several messages this weekend to let you know that several issues have already been resolved. Players had a hard time enjoying their selection of specific games and apps and buying new content.

Although its ecosystem is already working fine almost everywhere, some users still encounter problems. Therefore, the company will continue to work on resolving the defect completely. This is good news, but players are upset about one detail.

Xbox confirmed it was preparing an update to resolve the situation, but did not specify a release date and only commented that it would happen “in the next few days”.

“We have seen a significant improvement in the issue that prevented some users from purchasing and playing games. We expect a full relief in the coming days with the release of a new update,” the company said.

This has caused a new wave of criticism towards DRM, as many users are desperate not to be able to enjoy their games or their Xbox Game Pass subscription. One reviewer reads, “We couldn’t handle the weekend play, but now that it’s Monday and everyone is back at work, we’re fine.”

It is important to note that all Xbox services are working fine at least in our region. So the problem affects users from other continents. We will keep you informed of any developments in this regard.

In case you missed it: The Xbox console will have a new feature that many gamers will appreciate

While we know more about the topic, we invite you to visit this Link For all Xbox related news.

Related video: Who will win the generation?: Xbox vs. Play Station

More Stories

WhatsApp | How do you know if your conversations are cloned | Android | Smart phones | Mobile phones | trick | nda | nnni | sports game

27 mins ago Leo Adkins

This year the new version of one of the most famous games in history will arrive

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Scientists are about to make a big announcement to the world about our Milky Way Galaxy – teach me about science

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Lunar Eclipse in Mexico: Find out when the astronomical event in May can be seen in Mexico City | May | Mexico City | Mexico | USA | USA | Mexico

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Android Trick To Send Emoji With Voice In Your Chats | sports game

2 days ago Leo Adkins

No, NASA did not declare May 6th to be the end of the world

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

In income, formula 1 exceeds epidemic losses

26 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Bugatti is eager to communicate with Alpha

27 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

WhatsApp | How do you know if your conversations are cloned | Android | Smart phones | Mobile phones | trick | nda | nnni | sports game

27 mins ago Leo Adkins

Economics and politics focused attention on Cuba this week

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

The director of Sonic the Hedgehog would like to make a Super Smash Bros. game.

8 hours ago Cynthia Porter