This year the new version of one of the most famous games in history will arrive

5 hours ago Leo Adkins


A video game of one of the most successful characters will have a new version that is completely different from the usual, and from its developers they have confirmed that it will be released this year.

Sega has confirmed that a new video game for its main character will arrive this year. Despite the doubts generated by the lack of news, vocal boundaries It will be released in 2022. Find out when it will be released and what this title is different from what we’re used to!

Due to lack of news, the launch vocal boundaries He came to be questioned. but since Sega She confirmed that the new game is one of the most famous characters in the world of video games It will be released this year, as planned. Although they haven’t confirmed the date yet, they said so It will arrive around Christmas 2022, so expect to be available in December.

What is the theme of Sonic Frontiers, the new Sonic game that will be released at the end of 2022

Unlike previous Sonic video games, this new version It will take place for the first time in an open worldwhere the protagonist will have to explore Starfall Islands And facing his classic enemy, Dr. Robotnik. There, Sonic will be able to use his super speed to explore waterfalls, forests, deserts, and many other amazing places.

The video game will be available for all consoles: PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

2022 year of sonic

This is without a doubt Sonic’s Big Year. Last month, for the first time Sonic 2Historical video game character movie. The movie was an amazing success: The video game movie has become the highest-grossing video game in history.

After the success of the movie, In June there will be another release of the franchise: The June 23 will be available audio assetsthe video game that will bring together Sonic the Hedgehog 1 and 2And sonic 3 and knuckles s audio CD.

As if that wasn’t enough, Sonic Frontiers will be released at the end of the yearthe first Sonic game set in an open world.

